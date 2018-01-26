Central ends skid with rout of Cavrer

DOBSON — Surry Central’s girls brought a four-game skid to an end on Friday night, jumping on visiting Carver early and then cruising to an 81-0 victory over the struggling Yellowjackets.

The Lady Eagles (12-6, 4-4 Western Piedmont Athletic) called off their full-court pressure defense after about four minutes of game time and gave all nine of their players roughly equal court time, but Carver (1-15, 0-8) was never able to get on the scoreboard.

Central dominated on the inside as Brooke Snow and Taylor Coe scored 16 of Central’s first 21 points. The Lady Eagles led 31-0 at the end of the first quarter, 51-0 at the half and 70-0 after three in a game that was played with a running clock from 5:38 of the second quarter until its conclusion.

Four Central players reached double figures in scoring, led by Joley Cabe with 15. Snow added 14, Claire Via 13 and Savanah Atkins 12.

The Lady Eagles will return to action tonight against Mount Airy.

The Lady Eagles’ Joley Cabe (5) scores two of her game-high 15 points in Central’s win over Carver on Friday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0800.jpg The Lady Eagles’ Joley Cabe (5) scores two of her game-high 15 points in Central’s win over Carver on Friday night. John Cate | The News