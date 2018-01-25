Tough night for Central in losses to Atkins

WINSTON-SALEM — After 12 days off due to exams and winter weather, Surry Central’s basketball teams finally returned to the court on Wednesday night, but took it on the chin in a road trip at Atkins.

Central’s girls lost their second straight heartbreaker in Western Piedmont Athletic Conference play, as the Lady Camels held off Central for a 48-42 victory that kept them in second place in the conference standings. Later that night, Atkins also beat Central in the boys’ contest, jumping out to a big early lead and then trading points en route to a 59-42 victory.

The girls’ game was close throughout. Despite shooting poorly (22 percent) against the Lady Camels’ defense, Central was also solid defensively, and at the end of the third quarter, the Lady Eagles (11-6) trailed by just a single point. It was close all the way to the end, but Atkins pulled it out.

Perhaps worse than the poor shooting from the field was the fact that Central also struggled at the free-throw line, making just 15 of 27 attempts. The Lady Eagles dominated on the boards, with Tara Blevins grabbing 13 rebounds and Brooke Snow 11. Central had 43 rebounds as a team and also made 13 steals.

When it came to putting the ball into the basket, Taylor Cochran was the lone bright spot for the visitors. She made seven of her 18 shots and led the Lady Eagles with 17 points. Joley Cabe added eight and Savanah Atkins five. Central players other than Cochran made just six field goals all evening.

In the boys’ game, the shooting woes continued if you were wearing black and gold. The Eagles shot just 27 percent from the field and dug themselves into a 20-6 hole right out of the gate. They held their own through the second and third quarters and went to the last eight minutes trailing 44-32, but Atkins (14-5) had a strong fourth quarter and put the game away.

In addition to the weak shooting, Central had issues with taking care of the ball, committing 21 turnovers, and made just 16 of 27 free throws.

Brandon Norman led the Eagles with 13 points and also had five assists and six steals. Ryan Martin had eight points, with Noah Cox and Dakota Sumner scoring seven each. Cox had eight rebounds and Martin six.

Central will try to get back on track when Carver comes to town tonight.

Surry Central’s Martin Palacios and his teammates got off to a slow start on Wednesday night and never recovered in a loss to Atkins. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0384.jpg Surry Central’s Martin Palacios and his teammates got off to a slow start on Wednesday night and never recovered in a loss to Atkins.