Lady Bears shut down Villains

No one would mistake it for a thing of beauty, but it was effective nonetheless.

A combination of cold shooting and tough defense kept Mount Airy from blowing open Wednesday night’s home game with Bishop McGuinness, but the Lady Bears did control the action for all of the final three quarters and cruised to a 48-33 victory in a Northwest 1A Conference battle.

Bishop (9-8, 3-1 NW1A) came into the night looking to pull the upset of the defending conference and state champions and take first place in the conference all to itself. Things started off well for the Villains, and they led 7-6 with two minutes left in the first quarter. However, the homestanding Lady Bears went on an 8-0 run after that and led for the rest of the evening.

Mount Airy held Bishop to just three points in the second quarter and led 23-10 at halftime. The Villains got within eight points on two occasions in the second half, the last time coming with 6:33 to play after Cammie Cooke scored to make it 35-27, but Mount Airy outscored them 7-2 over the next two minutes and ended any suspense.

The Villains’ final run was halted at around the six-minute mark, when Arry Ward checked back into the game for the Lady Bears and immediately stole the ball from a Bishop guard and took it 65 feet in the other direction for a layup. This was just part of a clear change in tactics for Mount Airy (14-2, 5-0 NW1A) as the game entered the stretch run. The Lady Bears struggled from the field all night and finally resolved to attack the basket. Just 29 seconds after Ward scored, Mount Airy had the ball back and Jo Snow took it to the rim for two more points. Bishop’s Bridget Simmons hit a baseline jumper to make it 39-29, but Snow raced it back across the time-line, spotted up and had an open look from long range for one of the few times all evening, sinking a 3-pointer.

Not long after, Ward had back-to-back steals on consecutive Villain possessions, giving her five takeaways for the night. Both led to more Lady Bear points, two for Shaunae Sawyers on a stickback and a pair of free throws for Asherah Smith, as Mount Airy extended its lead back to 15 points.

The Villains finally conceded in the final minute and cleared their bench.

Snow led Mount Airy with 15 points, including 11 in a span of five and a half minutes bridging the third and fourth quarters. Sawyers added 10, Smith eight and Ward six. Bridget Simmons led the Villains with 11.

The Lady Bears will travel to North Stokes on Friday night.

The Lady Bears' Jo Snow lines up for a 3-point shot. Snow had a big second half as Mount Airy went on to a 15-point win over Bishop McGuinness. John Cate | The News The Lady Bears' Asherah Smith drives toward the basket during Wednesday's 48-33 victory over the Bishop McGuinness Villains. John Cate | The News

