Bears roar past Bishop in 4th

Levi Goins didn’t like the way Wednesday night’s game started, but he loved how it ended.

The Mount Airy coach watched his Granite Bears go on a 21-4 fourth-quarter run against Bishop McGuinness, the state’s fourth-ranked 1A team, and earn a 73-63 come-from behind victory.

“I didn’t realize (the run) was that much, but I know we’d switched off defensively and did a better job knowing where the shooters were in that fourth quarter,” said Goins. “

Mount Airy (11-4, 4-1 Northwest 1A Conference), which entered the game as the state’s sixth-ranked team in its own right, trailed 51-48 going into the fourth quarter after the Villains’ C.J. Cappucio knocked down a 26-footer late in the third quarter. The Bears took the lead for good at the 5:46 mark of the final period, when Ryan Graham knocked down a 3-pointer from the right baseline for a 55-53 advantage. It was the eighth lead change in a game that also featured four ties.

Perhaps the biggest play of the night occurred about a half-minute after Graham’s three. The Villains (15-3, 2-2 NW1A) brought the ball back the other way seeking to tie or regain the lead, but tough defense by Mount Airy forced them to start the offense far from the basket. At the 4:21 mark, Caleb Arrington stole the ball just beyond midcourt and took it the other way. Two Bishop players chased him, and Gus O’Hale was whistled for the foul as Arrington went in for the layup. The Bears’ fan section came to its feet as the basket was scored and Arrington made the and-one for a 58-53 lead.

The Villains would make just a single free throw over the next 3:32. Bishop’s defense kept them in a game for a time, but the Bears started getting to the free-throw line after Goins called for a change in strategy during a time-out at the 3:02 mark, playing ball-control and forcing Bishop to foul. Graham hit two free throws, then Donavon Greene had a pair. Arrington made one of two, but then got back to the line on two straight possessions and made all four shots. With 49 seconds left to play, Mount Airy had its biggest lead to that point, at 67-54.

“We stress to our guys every night how free throws are important,” said Goins. “Tonight I think we were 20-for-23. We know we can get to the free-throw line consistently, and we have the type of free-throw shooters who can extend the game and get us (further) ahead.”

Cappucio, a dead-eye shooter who has been giving the Bears trouble for years, stepped up and hit another three, but the Bears made six more free throws down the stretch without a miss. Cappucio hit one more bomb, giving him four treys in the second half and 22 points for the game, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

“Cappucio had some amazing shots tonight,” said Goins. “He’s a phenomenal shooter. He kept them close the whole time.”

It was a remarkable finish to a game that started off poorly for the home team. The Villains took the fight right to their hosts and led 9-2 after two and a half minutes, during which Goins called for a time-out to wake his team up. Fortunately, the coach had a couple of Greenes on his roster, and they finally gave the Bears’ offense a spark. All 18 Mount Airy points in the first quarter were scored by Greg (10) and Donavon (8). The elder Greene had both an old-fashioned three-point play and a 3-pointer in the opening period, while Donavon took a long pass from Arrington and made a thunderous jam with 38 seconds left in the quarter to tie the game at 18.

The Villains seemed to focus more on the Greenes in the second quarter, but that opened things up for Arrington. He gave Mount Airy its first lead at the 5:07 mark, at 23-22 on a 3-pointer from near the top of the key. The Bears held a narrow edge for the rest of the first half and were up 34-30 at the half.

Cappucio opened the third quarter the same way he ended it, with a 3-pointer from NBA range. However, Donavon Greene dominated the post for the next few minutes, powering his way to seven straight points on three made baskets and an and-one. Mount Airy led by seven at one point, but then O’Hale, Andrew Budzinski and Cappucio all scored in an 8-0 run for Bishop that gave it a 41-40 lead. The teams traded blows over the next four minutes, and it was tied at 48 when Cappucio made a long three with 29 seconds left in the quarter.

Donavon Greene led the Bears with 26 points and was unofficially credited with seven blocked shots. Arrington ended up with 20, Greg Greene 15, and Graham 11.

Budzinski added 10 points for the Villains, while Jake Babock had nine and Ryan Moon eight.

The Bears will travel to North Stokes on Friday night.

Caleb Arrington heads for the basket after making a fourth-quarter steal with his team leading 55-53. Arrington made an and-one layup that helped spark a 21-4 run and lift the No. 6 Bears to a 73-63 win over No. 4 Bishop McGuinness. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0772.jpg Caleb Arrington heads for the basket after making a fourth-quarter steal with his team leading 55-53. Arrington made an and-one layup that helped spark a 21-4 run and lift the No. 6 Bears to a 73-63 win over No. 4 Bishop McGuinness. John Cate | The News Donavon Greene looks for a way to the rim during Wednesday night’s game. The junior had a game-high 26 points in the Bears’ 73-63 win. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0778.jpg Donavon Greene looks for a way to the rim during Wednesday night’s game. The junior had a game-high 26 points in the Bears’ 73-63 win. John Cate | The News

No. 6 MA uses 21-4 run to upend No. 4 Villains, 73-63

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.