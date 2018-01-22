Lady Pats close inon conference title

HENDERSONVILLE — The Surry Homeschool Lady Patriots’ championship banner at the Armfield Center has been a little lonely for the last couple of years. But maybe not too much longer.

The last time Surry won the NCHEAC West title was three years ago, when Jessica Boyd and Sydney Bedsaul led the team to a state championship before moving on to college basketball. Now the Lady Patriots are back, and it’s a good idea to get out of their way.

Surry moved within one win of clinching a share of the 2017-18 title on Friday night, routing Asheville Home Educators 63-31. It was their third blowout victory of the week, after having dispatched Guilford twice on Tuesday. The Lady Patriots have won XX games in a row and now stand at 14-5 on the season.

At 5-0 in league play, the Lady Patriots lead the Cabarrus Stallions by two full games in the loss column, with High Point and Asheville a game further back at 2-3. Surry has already beaten all three teams and has won all five of its conference games by at least 20 points, with the closest game being a 69-49 win at High Point on Dec. 21. On Jan. 30, the Lady Patriots will host Asheville at St. Paul School in Cana for a share of the title, and can win it outright by winning at Cabarrus three nights later.

“This team has been a pleasant surprise,” said head coach Todd Hill. “I’m impressed at how we have come together so quickly.”

Friday’s game was held at the Xcel Sportsplex in Hendersonville, and it concerned Coach Hill a bit, due to the fact his team had to endure a three-hour bus ride to the game.

“It’s a long ride and you can always come out a bit flat at the start of the game,” he said. “We got an early eight-point lead and they cut it to three by the end of the first quarter.”

Problem was, Asheville had neither the depth nor the talent to stay with Surry for an entire contest. The Lady Patriots outscored them 18-11 in the second quarter to lead by 10 at the break, and were up 14 going to the fourth quarter.

In the final eight minutes, Surry outscored their hosts 21-3 and blew the game wide open.

“We kept pushing the tempo on them all game,” Coach Hill said. “I wasn’t really pleased with our defense, because there were too many times when our help didn’t come over soon enough, but we eventually put it all together.”

Krissa Hill nearly had her second straight triple-double, leading the team with 19 points, nine rebounds, nine steals and six assists. Jill Boyd was top scorer with 19 points to go with seven rebounds. Trinity Thompson had 11 rebounds to go with her six points, while Kayleigh Cooper added seven points, Faith McClary four, Karlie Effler four and Millie Cox two points to go with four assists.

The team’s Tuesday night saw Surry complete what might have been the longest game in the program’s history, or the shortest, depending on your perspective. On Dec. 12, Surry had hosted Guilford and was winning the game easily when a leaky roof forced the contest to be postponed in the third quarter with the Lady Patriots ahead by 19 points.

The teams agreed to play the final 10-plus minutes when the teams met again in Greensboro last Tuesday. So Surry’s first game that evening either lasted for 35 days or for about 15 minutes, depending on your point of view. In either case, the Lady Patriots picked up where they left off and won 62-31.

If you were Guilford, it was a long night regardless of how you viewed it. The teams went back on the court for their regularly-scheduled game and Surry clobbered them even worse, 72-33. The score at the end of the first quarter was already 19-4, and it was 41-13 at the break.

The game itself was notable for the fact that Krissa Hill did get a triple-double in this one, with 25 points, 11 rebounds and 11 steals, plus six assists. Boyd scored 14, while Thompson had nine points and eight rebounds. Boyd had gotten into early foul trouble and McClary filled in and played well herself, with eight points and four assists. Effler added six, with Cox and Cooper all scoring one basket. Cox also grabbed nine rebounds in limited action.

“We put the second game away pretty quickly,” Coach Hill said. “We came out and pressed effectively, and Faith came in and played very well when Jill picked up some early fouls. Our defense was strong in this game.”

When the first game was finally completed after a month, Boyd (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Hill (14 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists) each had a double-double. Cooper added nine points, Thompson and Karlie Effler seven each, and Katie Effler two. Thompson grabbed 10 rebounds and Cox had three assists.

Surry hosts the Forsyth Home Educators (23-1) tonight at the Armfield Center. Forsyth’s only loss this season was to Surry Central.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.