Lady Pats start ‘18 on a roll

PILOT MOUNTAIN — And all of a sudden, the Surry Homeschool Lady Patriots are on a roll.

“This is the most fun I’ve had coaching in a while,” said head coach Todd Hill after his team pounded Community Baptist 67-45 last Tuesday night for its fourth win in a row. “I love the way they’re unselfish and share the ball. If we can keep improving defensively, we can make some noise.”

Surry, now 12-5 on the season, is undefeated so far in 2018. The Lady Patriots opened the New Year on Jan. 3 by coming from behind to beat Community Baptist 52-48 on its homecourt in Reidsville. The next night, Surry traveled to King and routed Calvary Baptist 66-27, and then returned home on the 9th to face a Community Baptist team looking for revenge. They went home with a decisive loss instead.

The toughest game was the first of the three. When Surry came calling, Community Baptist had lost just one game all season. The Lady Patriots came in and took the early lead, but the Conquerors responded with a strong rally and surged ahead 25-24 at the break. Community Baptist, like the powerhouse Forsyth Home Educators team that Surry faced back in December, has one dangerous scorer, and Hannah Light was giving the Lady Patriots all they wanted for much of the night.

However, Surry’s Kayleigh Cooper wasn’t backing down from her, and eventually, Cooper’s tough defense frustrated Light and got her into foul trouble. The teams battled back and forth in the second half, with Community Baptist getting back in front. Then Krissa Hill stepped in and drew a charge that got Light disqualified with her fifth foul.

With 1:25 to play, the Lady Patriots regained the lead and held it for good by making their free throws down the stretch.

“We had four kids with four points each and another one with two in the fourth quarter,” said Coach Hill. “I have eight kids capable of scoring 15-20 points on a given night, and they still share the ball and don’t care who scores.”

Hill led the team with 16 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, but Surry also got strong contributions from Jill Boyd (11 points, 17 rebounds), Cooper (11 points), Trinity Thompson (two points, but 10 rebounds and six steals), Millie Cox (eight points) and Karlie Effler (four points).

After that barnburner, the team needed a breather in their next game and they got it. Calvary kept it respectable for a quarter, as the opening period ended with Surry ahead 16-11. But the Lady Patriots went on a 20-0 blitz in the second quarter and went on to the blowout victory.

The Lady Patriots got a very strong performance out of reserve point guard Faith McClary, who scored 16 points and made four out of five 3-pointers in this game. Boyd led the team with 19 points and four steals, while Hill had 13 points, six assists and four steals. Effler grabbed 10 rebounds. But the best development from this game is that Coach Hill spent much of the game having his team work on playing man-to-man defense, something that could be helpful come postseason play.

“I wasn’t sure this team would be able to play man, but we’re making big strides and I like what I’m seeing,” the coach said.

The Lady Patriots were ready when Community Baptist came calling last week. A dominating second half, in which the Lady Patriots outscored them 40-21, left the Conquerors calling retreat.

“We played defense well,” said Coach Hill. “We turned the ball over a bit much, but we got a good lead in the fourth quarter and we were able to spread the floor.”

Light got 18 points in the rematch, but only shot 6-20 from the field. In fact, the Conquerors shot just 27 percent as a team. Surry held them to just five points in the first quarter and led by six, but a strong second quarter had the team from Reidsville down just 27-24 at the half.

Surry got all over their guests after the break, especially on the glass. Thompson ended up with as many rebounds (14) as the entire Community Baptist team. The Lady Patriots picked up the pace and led 48-40 at the end of the third quarter. They held the Conquerors (10-3) to just five points in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a convincing victory.

Hill nearly had a triple-double for Surry, with 16 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Boyd had 25 points and nine rebounds. Cooper scored 10 points and Thompson had seven points to go with her bucketful of rebounds.

Surry returns to conference play tonight. The Lady Patriots are the only team in their conference without a loss, and hope to keep it that way when they visit Guilford Home Educators tonight. They will first complete a game that was postponed back in December, with 10:33 left in the second half and Surry ahead by 16, and then the teams will play a full game. On Friday night, Surry will travel to Asheville Home Educators.

