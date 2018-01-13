Eagles drop twoat West Stokes

KING — Surry Central probably wishes its week off from basketball had started a day sooner.

The Golden Eagles traveled to West Stokes on Friday night for their last games before taking a week off for the holiday and for exams, and things started off badly and got worse. The Central girls dropped a 58-56 heartbreaker to the host Lady Wildcats, and then the boys went out on the floor and got hammered by a West Stokes team that seemed to have everything working for it.

In the girls’ game, Central (11-5, 3-3 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference) scored the first four points of the game and then coughed up a 13-2 to run to the home team, which led 13-8 at the end of the first quarter. West Stokes then led for most of the game, but Central rallied with a chance to tie or win in the final minute before coming up one basket short.

The boys’ game was a nightmare for the Golden Eagles, as West Stokes (10-5, 5-1 WPAC) kept pace with Walkertown atop the league standings in a performance that would have been tough for anyone to beat. The Wildcats were dominant throughout the first three quarters before head coach Dan Spainhour cleared his bench in what became a 70-29 win for the home team.

Central (5-11, 2-4) won the opening tip, but Stokes won almost everything else. Isaac Spainhour opened the game with back-to-back 3-pointers for the Wildcats. Ryan Martin finally got the Eagles on the board, but West Stokes kept playing bombs away, getting two threes from Elan Muniz and then another one from Isaac Spainhour as the Wildcats’ lead ballooned to 17-2 halfway through the first quarter. Later in the quarter, Brandon Norman made two baskets for the Eagles, including a 3-pointer of his own, but the barrage had left his team already down 21-7 after eight minutes of play.

West Stokes continued to nuke the Eagles from long range in the second quarter, which saw Muniz hit three more 3-pointers and Isaac Spainhour swish two more. It was 43-20 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Isaac Spainhour, Noah Spainhour and Amon Conrad all had threes as Stokes’ lead continued to increase. All in all, the Wildcats hit 13 threes in their victory.

Surry Central shot just 30 percent from the field (13-43). Martin led the Eagles with 10 points and Norman added eight. Most of the difference in the game was due to the 3-point shooting, where Central was just 2-18 and at a 33-point disadvantage in that area of the contest. The Eagles made it to the free-throw line six times and missed five of them.

Norman had six assists and four rebounds to lead his team in both categories.

Central will try to get back on track when it hosts Trinity in a non-conference game on Friday night.

It was a rough night in King for Blake Woods and the rest of the Surry Central basketball team on Friday evening.