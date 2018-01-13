Cards go intobreak with win

DANBURY — East Surry’s basketball teams headed off into their week-long break for midterm exams on a high note.

The Cardinals, who’d had the thankless task of trying to cool off red-hot Bishop McGuinness and Winston-Salem Prep in their first two Northwest 1A Conference games, had another tough assignment on Friday night, as they were tasked with trying to beat a North Stokes team that entered the night with a 10-3 record, and had to do it in the Vikings’ own gym.

However, the Cardinals got it done, coming from behind to claim a 60-55 victory.

East Surry (11-5, 1-2 NW1A) outscored North Stokes 37-28 after halftime and made its free throws down the stretch to break into the win column in conference play.

The Cardinals forced the Vikings into 23 turnovers and also fouled three North Stokes players out of the game, including Isaac Wood, who had scored 15 points before his banishment for committing five fouls.

East is off until this Friday night, when the Cardinals host South Stokes, ranked fifth in the state by MaxPreps.com and one of four Northwest Conference teams in the top six of the 1A rankings.

The Lady Cardinals won their game with North Stokes decisively, jumping out to a 31-17 lead by halftime and then cruising to a 58-43 victory. With the win, East evened its overall record at 8-8 and moved to 2-1 in conference play.