Boys fall, but ES girls clobber Prep

WINSTON-SALEM — When this season is over, no one will be able to accuse East Surry’s boys basketball team of playing a weak schedule.

In addition to all of the games against Northwest 1A Conference powerhouses Winston-Salem Prep, Bishop McGuinness and Mount Airy, the Cardinals have faced 12-1 Starmount and several 2A schools. On Tuesday night, they had to travel to Prep, the state’s second-ranked 1A team according to MaxPreps, and the Cardinals weren’t able to hang with the Phoenix in a 79-53 loss.

East Surry (10-5 overall) struggled offensively in the first half and trailed 36-19 at halftime. The Cardinals got untracked on that end of the court after the break, but never could slow down Prep, a talented team that swept through the Myers Tire Bracket of the Frank Spencer Invitational, beating a series of 3A and 4A teams, to win the title.

The Cardinals thought their best avenue of attack against the Phoenix (11-3, 2-0 NW1A) was to go inside, and Jefferson Boaz did post an impressive double-double, with 18 points and 14 rebounds. However, John Marion, with 11 points was the only other source of consistent offense for East Surry. The Cardinals attempted only four 3-point shots and made none of them, and no Cardinal other than Boaz grabbed more than five rebounds.

East Surry will travel to conference rival North Stokes (10-3, 0-2) tonight.

East Surry 62, WSP 14

The girls’ game was the blowout everyone expected. Since winning four straight state titles between 2013 and 2016, Winston-Salem Prep has been one of the weakest girls’ teams in the state, and entered Tuesday’s game winless.

It didn’t take long for anyone to realize they were going to leave that way, as well. The Lady Cardinals (7-8, 1-1 NW1A) exploded for 26 points in the first quarter and held a 20-point lead after eight minutes of action. Despite head coach Caleb Gilley clearing his bench, East Surry posted a 14-0 shutout in the second quarter. They passed the 40-point threshold after halftime and the rest of the game was played with a running clock.

Despite not playing for significant stretches of the game, the Lady Cardinals’ Bethany Clayton still had her 14th double-double of the season, with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomores Grace Cook and Sarah Mann were next, with seven and six points, respectively. Dasia Lambert and Mann were tied for second in rebounds with six each.

East Surry's Colby Guy, shown here in a game earlier this season, had three points in the Cardinals' loss to Winston-Salem Prep on Tuesday night.