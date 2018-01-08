Hounds win second straight game

After some rough going earlier this season, the North Surry boys’ basketball team is starting to get the hang of winning the close ones.

The young Greyhounds pulled out their second straight barnburner of a Western Piedmont Athletic Conference contest on Friday night, improving to 2-3 in league play with a 43-42 victory over visiting Carver High School.

North Surry (5-10 overall) trailed 21-15 at halftime, but battled back to take the lead in the third quarter and then outlasted the Yellowjackets down the stretch to hold on for the one-point win. It was the second time in nine days that North had beaten Carver (4-9, 2-3 WPAC), having also done so in the Frank Spencer Classic right after Christmas. However, this one was more important, because it counts in the conference standings.

North Surry was 0-5 in games decided by 10 points or less until it finally broke through with a 61-56 win over Surry Central earlier in the week.

In the girls game, North Surry won easily, improving to 3-2 in conference play with a 53-12 rout of perennial league cellar-dweller Carver. The Lady Hounds improved their record to 7-8 overall this season.

Both North teams will face an important league test on Tuesday night when they travel to Forbush High School. For the boys, a win over the struggling Falcons (5-6, 1-3 WPAC) would propel them right into the middle of the playoff chase, while the Lady Hounds are in the middle of a wide-open battle for the conference title, along with Atkins, Forbush and Surry Central. The Lady Falcons (11-2, 4-0 WPAC) are currently ranked seventh in the state’s 2A ranks by MaxPreps.com and have only lost to the state’s No. 1 and 3 1A teams, Mount Airy and East Wilkes.

Andrew Butler (20) and the rest of the North Surry boys' basketball team are on the upswing after gutting out two consecutive conference wins.