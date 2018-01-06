Bears escape with win over SC

DOBSON — Anyone who spoke to Levi Goins and Myles Wilmoth after Saturday night’s basketball game between their respective teams might not be certain who won and who lost.

Surry Central, which came in as a massive underdog to visiting Mount Airy, wasn’t able to pull off the upset of the state’s seventh-ranked 1A team. The Granite Bears used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to take the lead and were able to play it out for a 76-63 victory. But in a game that many thought might end by the “mercy rule,” Mount Airy coach Goins had plenty to be disappointed with.

“I’m happy that we got a win, but I’m not happy with how we got it,” said Goins. “I thought our defense was pretty poor for the majority of the night, and we kept letting them get open looks when it got close toward the end.”

Indeed, the game was a shootout for most of the night, in which both teams came out with guns blazing but often let the other team respond in kind, without much resistance. There were a few occasions where the Bears (8-3) threatened to pull away, but the home team, fueled on by a loyal crowd that stayed with their team to the end, repeatedly battled back.

Central (4-9 overall) led just twice, once at 8-7 and again with 1:57 left in the second quarter when Mason Wood knocked down an open 15-foot jumper that capped off an 8-2 run for the Eagles. With the score 28-27 at that point, Caleb Arrington made one of two free throws eight seconds later to tie the game, but his team got the rebound of his second shot and then Greg Greene made two of his own to put the visitors up three. Mount Airy led 34-32 at the half.

Brandon Norman opened the third quarter by driving to the rim and tying the game on a scoop shot. However, it would be nearly five minutes before the Eagles scored again, and that was where the game was decided. Ryan Graham scored off a putback at the 6:36 mark for a 36-34 lead, and the Bears got several defensive stops in a run where Arrington hit a six-footer, Donavon Greene made two free throws, Alex Hall scored on a stickback and then Arrington hit a 3-pointer from the left baseline where Norman crashed into him as he was releasing the shot. When he made the bonus free throw, it was 46-34 with 4:07 left in the third.

However, the Eagles refused to back down.

“Before the game, I told my guys to just go out there and compete with them. It’s a game, it should be fun,” said Wilmoth. “We’ve had some tough games in the last two or three, but tonight, our guys just went out there and played hard, played fundamental basketball, and did everything we ask of them as coaches.”

Central responded with an 8-2 run capped off by Norman drilling a 3-pointer from NBA range, and the Eagles got back within eight. Greene and Graham asserted themselves inside and pushed the gap back to 13 points, and then led by 18 early in the fourth quarter. But Norman got inside, drew a foul and made two free throws, and then Nolan McMillen made a steal and got the ball ahead to Norman for two more. With 5:43 left, the senior made another 3-pointer, and then Martin Palacios stole the ball, took it the other way and missed, but Norman was there for the putback. Just like that, Central was back in the game at 58-49.

Again the Bears responded, this time with a 10-0 run that made it a 19-point game with 3:02 to play. Donavon Greene began it with a layup and ended it with a dunk, and in between, Graham scored once and Arrington twice. But Central outscored them 12-2 over the ensuing two minutes, with Norman making two more long threes and McMillen hitting one of his own. It was 70-61 with 1:03 left in the game.

“Mount Airy has a great team with some great athletes, and Levi does a great job with them,” said Wilmoth. “I was proud of our guys for going toe-to-toe with them.”

Arrington made a shot with 56 seconds left and Central’s Blake Woods had to leave the game after turning his ankle in the final minute. With 34 seconds left, Wilmoth finally conceded and sent in his reserves, but even they kept fighting. Mount Airy had to call time-out when it couldn’t get the inbounds pass in against the Eagles’ reserves.

Finally, the clock ran out and the Bears escaped with the win.

Three players did most of the damage for Mount Airy. Arrington led the way with 23 points, while Donavon Greene had 22 and Graham 21. For Surry Central, Norman had 25, including 15 in the fourth quarter, Palacios 12, and Ryan Martin nine.

Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene (23) goes up for a shot against Surry Central defender Mason Wood during Saturday night’s win for the Granite Bears. Greene overcame early foul trouble and had 22 points in the win. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0386-1.jpg Mount Airy’s Donavon Greene (23) goes up for a shot against Surry Central defender Mason Wood during Saturday night’s win for the Granite Bears. Greene overcame early foul trouble and had 22 points in the win. Surry Central’s Brandon Norman, who led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, sails through the lane and goes up for two points in Saturday’s contest with Mount Airy. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0373-1.jpg Surry Central’s Brandon Norman, who led the Golden Eagles with 25 points, sails through the lane and goes up for two points in Saturday’s contest with Mount Airy.

Golden Eagles push No. 7 MA deep into fourth quarter

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

