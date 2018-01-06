Smith, MA defense stifle Eagles

DOBSON — In several ancient Middle Eastern traditions, Asherah was the Queen of Heaven.

On a Saturday night where the top-ranked Lady Bears were playing their third game in three days and were admittedly struggling on offense, Mount Airy was glad to settle for Queen of the Hardwood.

Lady Bear senior forward Asherah Smith torched host Surry Central for 27 points in a rare weekend non-conference game, and Mount Airy cruised to a 54-24 victory over the Lady Golden Eagles.

Smith, who came into the game averaging 18.8 points per contest, had nine points, including two 3-pointers, in a dominant first period that saw them already up 21-4 on a Central team that entered the night with an 11-2 record and a No. 13 state 2A ranking by MaxPreps. She added seven more in the second quarter, in which the Lady Bears (10-2) stretched their lead to 33-13, then added 10 more in the third before head coach Angela Mayfield gave her the entire fourth quarter off.

“She’s kind of had a quiet week for us, and it was nice to see her get back on track,” said Mount Airy coach Angela Mayfield. “We’ve had some different people step up and do good things for us, and it’s always good to be balanced in some areas.”

The Lady Bears opened the game with aggressive defense, using their quickness to disrupt Central’s ball-handling and passing. The Lady Eagles actually controlled the transition game fairly well, but got burned from long range. In addition to Smith’s two 3-pointers, Madeline Mayfield and Shaunae Sawyers had one each. Those three combined for all of Mount Airy’s points in the opening eight minutes of play.

“Offensively, it seemed like we weren’t quite in sync tonight, but defensively and on the boards, I was really proud of our girls,” said Coach Mayfield. “This was our fourth game this week and I knew it was going to be a difficult week for us.”

Central tried to fight back in the second, getting two baskets from Taylor Cochran and a three from Joley Cabe, but it was all they could do just to keep from falling further behind.

Any hope of a Lady Eagle rally in the second half was quickly squelched by Smith, who wasn’t having any of it. The first four points of the third quarter came when she got inside twice and was hacked, making all four free throws. Savanah Atkins knocked down a three for Central, which then decided to let Smith shoot and watched her knock down a 15-footer. No team scored for a minute and a half, but then Smith scored off a stickback and drew another foul, making the and-one for a 42-16 lead. She converted one of two foul shots moments later — the only missed free throw by a Lady Bear all night — and then Coach Mayfield assigned her to cheerleading duties for the rest of the contest.

Sawyers, Arry Ward and Bailey Flippen conspired on an 11-0 Mount Airy run during the fourth quarter that pushed the lead to as many as 31 points.

Cochran led Central with eight points and Cabe had five. For Mount Airy, Sawyers had 13 and Mayfield seven, and no other Lady Bear besides Smith scored more than three.

The Lady Eagles will host Atkins in an important conference game on Tuesday night, while Mount Airy will travel to league cellar-dweller Winston-Salem Prep on Friday of next week.

Mount Airy's Asherah Smith goes up for two of her 27 points in Saturday night's 54-24 win over Surry Central as Central's Taylor Cochran (4) tries to defend on the play. Smith's teammate Jo Snow (2) had the assist on this play. The Lady Bears' Madeline Mayfield looks for a teammate to pass to against Surry Central defender Alea Doby in Saturday night's game.

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

