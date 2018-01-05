‘Air Caleb,’ Bears soar to 78-57 win

After just 83 seconds of Friday night’s game, North Stokes knew it had run into Trouble, and Trouble’s name was Caleb Arrington.

MaxPreps’ seventh-ranked 1A team was slowed down a bit in last week’s Frank Spencer Holiday Classic, where the Granite Bears lost a pair of games in which the six-foot senior guard was nursing a leg injury. Against the Vikings, he was back at full strength, and he let everyone know it right away.

Mount Airy’s first two baskets of the game were 3-pointers by Arrington, the first one from left wing 26 seconds in, and the second one from the opposite end of the court 57 seconds later. And North Stokes, a team off to a surprising 10-2 start coming into the game, was immediately knocked off kilter. The Bears quickly extended their lead to 12-0, as Donavon Greene scored off a dunk, Ryan Graham finished off a fastbreak, and then Greene stole the ball near midcourt and threw ahead to Arrington for a jam.

Greene picked up a second personal foul midway through the opening period, and the Vikings answered with eight straight of their own, helped out by threes from Michael Smith and Layton Helms. Mount Airy head coach Levi Goins called a time-out, and a half-minute later, Arrington started going off again, hitting from the left baseline. Before the quarter was over, the Bears had stolen the ball on three consecutive Stokes possessions, leading to an Arrington layup, a dunk by Greg Greene and a coast-to-coats trip for Arrington that ended in an and-one dunk.

The score at the end of the first quarter was Arrington 16, North Stokes 11, everyone else (all Bears) 10. And this game was all but over. The Bears led by as many as 37 points in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 78-57 victory.

“He shot the ball very well and had that really nice dunk that really got our guys going,” said Goins of Arrington. “It was a good quarter.

Mount Airy (7-3, 2-0 Northwest 1A Conference) didn’t let up after an opening period that saw them on top 26-11. However, the Bears did spread the wealth around. In fact, for the second quarter in a row, a Mount Airy guard outscored the Vikings. When Greg Greene hit a 3-pointer with 43 seconds left in the first half, he had nine points and Stokes only had eight. The trey left the Bears in front 44-19 at intermission.

Mount Airy kept pouring it on as the third quarter got under way, outscoring the Vikings 16-8 before Goins pulled his starters out for the rest of the period. The quarter opened with another three from Greg Greene and also included another three from Arrington and a dunk by Donavon Greene. The Bears led by 33 (65-32) at the end of the quarter, and they extended the lead to 37 before Goins again removed any starters three minutes into the fourth quarter.

Stokes left many of its starters in for the rest of the game and ended the contest on a 17-1 run that made the final score look much more competitive than the game actually was. Goins wasn’t worried about that, but was disappointed that his reserve five surrendered a massive run to an opponent for the second game in a row.

“We’ve got to fix it,” Goins said of his reserves, who surrendered an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter of last week’s win over Parkland in the Frank Spencer. “The score isn’t what’s relevant. What matters is continuing to playing our style of basketball, controlling the tempo, and running our stuff and being efficient. Right now, we’re not doing that.”

Arrington led the Bears with 21 points. Greg Greene added 17, Graham 15, Mason Corn 11 and Donavon Greene 10. Helms had 11, Austin Pruitt 10 and Isaac Wood nine for the Vikings.

Mount Airy travels to Surry Central tonight.

North Stokes head coach David Anderson likely saw more of Mount Airy’s Caleb Arrington (10) than he cared to on Friday night. The Bears’ senior guard had two dunks and three 3-points in a 16-point first quarter that blew the game open early. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0349.jpg North Stokes head coach David Anderson likely saw more of Mount Airy’s Caleb Arrington (10) than he cared to on Friday night. The Bears’ senior guard had two dunks and three 3-points in a 16-point first quarter that blew the game open early. North Stokes’ Layton Helms tries to deny Mount Airy’s Zach Hall (3) a lane during Friday night’s win for the No. 7-ranked Granite Bears. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0347.jpg North Stokes’ Layton Helms tries to deny Mount Airy’s Zach Hall (3) a lane during Friday night’s win for the No. 7-ranked Granite Bears.

Senior outscores N. Stokes 16-11 in 1st; No. 7 MA routs Vikes

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

