Lady Bears score early KO on Stokes

If there was ever a time when playing the state’s top-ranked 1A team wasn’t so bad, Friday night was it.

It didn’t do visiting North Stokes any good, however.

Less than 24 hours after losing a road game to the state’s fourth-ranked 4A team, the Lady Bears were back at home and looking for someone to take it out on. The Lady Vikings weren’t able to avoid that fate, as Mount Airy rolled up a 27-6 lead in the first quarter, then subbed liberally over the remainder of a 63-32 blowout.

The Lady Bears (9-2, 2-0 Northwest 1A Conference) were never seriously challenged. The score was already 12-0 before Stokes’ Leann Sessoms got her team on the board with a 17-foot jump shot. If the Lady Vikings had any thoughts of a rally, they were quickly squelched when Jo Snow took the ball after the score, pulled up, and hit a 3-pointer. Karley Jessup scored another basket for the Lady Vikings, but the final 2:35 of the opening period belonged to the Mount Airy backcourt. Snow made a pair of free throws, then Shaunae Sawyers stole the ball and took it the other way for a score. With 63 seconds left in the quarter, Sawyers drove the lane and scored again. Stokes’ Addie Bryant found an opening and swished a 16-footer to make the score 21-6, but then had to watch as Sawyers nailed a three from the right wing and Snow did likewise at the buzzer, leaving the Lady Bears on top by 21 points.

Mount Airy played much of the second quarter with reserves on the floor, sometimes leaving on starter on the floor and sometimes not. For a time, the visitors more than held their own, with Jessup and Sarah McBride scoring for the Lady Vikings and pulling them within 29-14 after two and a half minutes. Then Snow turned on the jets, hit a runner in the lane for an and-one, and the Lady Bears quickly extended the lead back to 20 on scores by Sawyers and Asherah Smith. Madeline Mayfield scored the last five points of the second quarter and Mount Airy led 44-18 at the half.

The Lady Bears pulled the starters midway through the third quarter after leading by as many as 34 points.

Sawyers led Mount Airy with 16 points. Snow added 13, Arry Ward 11, and Mayfield and Smith eight each. Jessup led North Stokes with 11. McBride added seven and Sessoms six.

The Lady Bears travel to county rival Surry Central (11-2) tonight.

