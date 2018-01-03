North holds off Central rally

DOBSON — Wednesday night’s boys’ game between Surry Central and North Surry was almost a replay of the girls’ game, with one team pulling out to a big lead in the third quarter and then having to hang on down the stretch.

The only difference was that the identity of the teams was reversed. The visiting Greyhounds led by as many as 13 points in the late third quarter, but then watched as Central whittled its deficit down to two points with 46 seconds remaining. It took four free throws from senior Evan Marion in the final 35 seconds to save the day and get North its first conference victory.

The Greyhounds (4-10, 1-3 Western Piedmont) used strong play from Marion and Eli Riggs to turn what had been a close game into an apparent blowout. When Riggs knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:58 to go in the third, North Surry was on a 10-4 run and held a 45-32 advantage.

The lead was still at 13 points when the Golden Eagles’ Martin Palacios stepped up in the final 25 seconds of the third. After hitting a 3-pointer from the top of the key, he stole the ball and took it to the basket with five seconds left, leaving Central down just 47-39 with a quarter to play.

The fourth quarter started with the Eagles creeping ever closer, as Blake Woods stole the ball and got it ahead to Palacios, who was fouled and sank two free throws. However, North’s Nick Badgett stepped up and North scored the next three baskets, two of them off assists by Badgett and the other a coast-to-coaster where he called his own number, and it was 53-41 with 6:57 left.

Palacios got his team back on track with a 3-pointer, and the teams settled down for a few minutes before Brandon Norman stole the ball near halfcourt and took it in for an and-one layup with 2:02 remaining. It was a six-point game, 55-49, and it became a four-point game when Noah Cox scored for Central with 53 seconds left. Eagle coach Myles Wilmoth called an immediate time-out and switched to a full-court trapping defense, which paid dividends when North quickly turned the ball over and then committed a foul.

Norman made two free throws with 46 seconds left, but North calmed down and Marion drew fouls on the next two Central possessions. Meanwhile, the shots stopped falling for Central, and the home team didn’t score again until Cox hit a 3-pointer with four seconds to play. That only got the Eagles back within four, however.

The first half of the game was a back-and-fourth affair in which the Hounds led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter. North Surry looked like it would carry a two-point lead into the halftime locker room, but Riggs knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 28-23 lead at the break.

Palacios led Central with 21 points, followed by Norman with 12 and Cox with 10. For North Surry, Badgett had 14, Marion 13, Riggs 10 and Carson Draughn 8.

Central hosts Mount Airy on Saturday night, while North Surry hosts Carver on Friday.

North Surry’s Chase Swartz looks to pass out of the post as Surry Central’s Ryan Martin defends. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0314.jpg North Surry’s Chase Swartz looks to pass out of the post as Surry Central’s Ryan Martin defends. John Cate | The News Surry Central’s Brandon Norman drives the lane as North Surry’s Ryan Ward tries to get into position in Wednesday night’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0295.jpg Surry Central’s Brandon Norman drives the lane as North Surry’s Ryan Ward tries to get into position in Wednesday night’s game. John Cate | The News

Eagles cut 13-point lead to two in final minute, but Hounds hang on

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.