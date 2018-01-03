DOBSON — This is shaping up to be the most interesting race for the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference girls’ basketball title in some time.

North Surry has won or shared the title for seven consecutive seasons, but the Lady Hounds have a lot of rough sledding ahead of them if they want to make it eight. In the meantime, their hosts on Wednesday night, the Lady Eagles of Surry Central, are serving notice that they have something to say about it themselves.

Central has turned up the defense since a loss to Forbush three nights before Christmas, shutting down three teams after the break to win the Cook’s Holiday Classic, and then doing the same to North in its most recent game for a 36-30 victory.

“I think we are starting to come together as a team,” said Surry Central coach Mandy Holt, whose team has won four straight. “We played outstanding team defense, everyone was rotating and helping each other out, and we kept working against their pressure all night long and finding ways to make baskets.”

The Lady Eagles (10-2, 2-1 WPAC) held the lead for most of the night, working their way to a 29-18 edge through three quarters by systematically shutting down the North Surry guards and limiting touches for leading scorer Mikaela Johnson on the inside. However, the Lady Hounds mounted a rally in the fourth quarter and Central had to hold on for the win.

Surry Central still led 31-22 with 5:39 remaining after a free throw by Taylor Coe, but didn’t score from the field in the last 6:46 of the contest. When Johnson picked up her fourth foul on a charge at the 4:44 mark, the game looked to be in the bag for the Lady Eagles, but the defending conference and West Regional champs didn’t agree.

With 3:45 to play, Martha Holt worked her way inside for an and-one layup and made the free throw to pull her team within six. Central obliged its guests by missing two front ends of one-and-one chances, and with 1:51 left, Tiana Shuff knocked down a 3-pointer from the right wing to make the score 31-28. The second miss by Central led to a wide-open jumper for Holt with 1:05 to play, but the shot just missed and the Lady Eagles’ Taylor Cochran raced to get the rebound.

Fortunately for Central, Cochran didn’t miss, making both ends of the one-and-one to make it a five-point game again.

North’s Callie Willard scored on a putback with 40 seconds remaining to make it a one-possession game again, 33-30, but Cochran, Claire Via and Joley Cabe all made one-of-two down the stretch to restore the lead to six. Defensively, Central refused to give the Lady Hounds any good looks, and Coe ended the game with a flourish for Central by stealing the ball with her team up five.

The Lady Eagles led 17-13 at the end of a slow-paced first half and were up 21-17 midway through the third quarter when they went on an 8-1 run that included a 3-pointer by Cochran and some excellent play on both ends of the court by Brooke Snow.

Cabe led Central with 12 points. Cochran added eight, Tara Blevins six points and five rebounds, and Beasley five points. For North Surry, Johnson had nine points, Holt five, and Shuff, Taylor Duncan and Moxley all had four.

Central hosts Mount Airy on Saturday night, while North Surry (6-8, 2-2 WPAC) hosts Carver on Friday.

Surry Central’s Claire Via gets ready to take the ball the other way after grabbing a rebound in the Lady Eagles’ 36-30 win over North Surry on Wednesday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0279.jpg Surry Central’s Claire Via gets ready to take the ball the other way after grabbing a rebound in the Lady Eagles’ 36-30 win over North Surry on Wednesday night. John Cate | The News Tough defense in the post was crucial to the Lady Eagles’ win over North Surry. Here, the Lady Hounds’ Martha Holt looks for somewhere to throw the ball after being cut off by Central’s Taylor Coe. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0281.jpg Tough defense in the post was crucial to the Lady Eagles’ win over North Surry. Here, the Lady Hounds’ Martha Holt looks for somewhere to throw the ball after being cut off by Central’s Taylor Coe. John Cate | The News

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.