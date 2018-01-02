Lady Pats win two of three to end ‘17

KERNERSVILLE — What’s that the old song said? Two out of three ain’t bad.

The Surry Homeschool girls basketball team ended the 2017 portion of its schedule with three games, one of them four days before Christmas and the other two in the Triad Baptist Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28 and 29. The Lady Patriots won the first and last of those three contests, carrying a 9-5 overall record into the New Year.

“I’m pleased with where we’re at,” said Surry head coach Todd Hill, whose team got off to a poor start but has played very well since the Thanksgiving holiday. “There’s a lot of potential in these young kids. We need to improve defensively, but if we do, we have a chance to make some noise.”

On Dec. 21, the Lady Patriots made the trip to Southside Recreation Center in High Point and took on the High Point Home Educators in a conference game. Surry had faced this team in a preseason contest, where veteran guards Krissa Hill and Jill Boyd carried their team to a narrow victory. This time, the Lady Patriots had something else in store for the Eagles.

“We came out of the gates and Trinity (Thompson) hit four buckets in the first minute,” said Hill.

Surry’s main post player ended up scoring 12 points and grabbing 19 rebounds. Meanwhile, her presence forced High Point to adjust its defense, and as a result, Hill (16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) and Boyd (16 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) were as effective as ever. The Eagles matched Surry in the first quarter, but the Lady Patriots led 34-21 at halftime. High Point took advantage of foul trouble by Hill to pull within 46-38 with a quarter to play, but Hill returned to the game with seven minutes left and Surry went to the “Four Corners” offense, pulling away for a 69-49 victory.

Kayleigh Cooper added 10 points, Karlie Effler eight and Katie Effler five.

Last Thursday night, Surry opened the Triad Baptist tournament against Winston-Salem Christian, a larger school that in its previous game, had beaten NCHSAA 3A school Parkland. The Lions were a tough opponent, but Surry came back from an early 15-point deficit and trailed just 30-29 at halftime. WSC took advantage of a third-quarter dry spell by the Lady Patriots to rebuild its lead and went on to a 62-46 win.

“Defensively, we needed our help to come over against a team like them,” said Hill. “We’re just not doing a good job at stopping kids from going to the rim. We’re improving, but we’re not where we need to be.”

Lions point guard Sidney Hatfield lit up Surry for 29 points on 10-15 shooting doing just what Hill had described. The Lady Patriots controlled the glass, with Thompson grabbing 15 rebounds and Hill 13, but couldn’t score enough or keep WSC from scoring.

The Lady Patriots had lost to a tough foe and there was no shame in that, but knew they hadn’t played as well as they could have and were eager to play again. The next night’s opponent, Carter G. Woodson, was in for a long evening.

“We came out and jumped on them,” said Hill. “We held the ball really well, didn’t turn it over, and got a lot of kids into the game.”

Woodson (3-4), a charter school based out of Winston-Salem, managed just three points in the first quarter and already trailed by double digits. Surry cruised to a 37-12 halftime lead and subbed liberally in what became a 58-29 victory.

Hill flirted with a triple-double against Woodson and probably would have gotten it if the score hadn’t gotten out of hand, scoring 19 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists. Cooper scored a dozen, Amelia Cox nine and Karlie Effler eight. Thompson only had four points, but grabbed 13 rebounds. Cox did her three better, grabbing 16 of her own.

Surry travels to Reidsville for a non-conference game with Community Baptist on Thursday night and then visits Calvary Baptist of King the next night.

Surry’s Karlie Effler had eight points in each of the Lady Patriots’ two wins during the Christmas break, over High Point Home Educators and Carter G. Woodson School. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2017-5382.jpg Surry’s Karlie Effler had eight points in each of the Lady Patriots’ two wins during the Christmas break, over High Point Home Educators and Carter G. Woodson School. Contributed photo

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.