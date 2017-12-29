Cardinals show their stuff in holiday tournaments

BOONVILLE — The Forbush Falcons took on East Surry in a battle of the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. East Surry came out on fire and were able to take a 76-49 win over the Falcons, then followed that up with a 67-41 victory over Elkin on Thursday night to reach Friday’s championship game.

The Cardinals took on host school Starmount in a Friday night game for the title. Results of that game were not available at press time.

In Wednesday night’s opener, East Surry outscored Forbush at every turn, and after the first quarter, never let the Falcons take the lead again. Things started off with Sinjun Southard hitting a three for the Falcons, but East Surry was able to answer back, as Jefferson Boaz hit a two-point shot. John Marion hit a two-point layup on the Cardinals’ next possession for a 4-3 lead over the Falcons.

As time went on, both teams started turning up the heat. Jared Hall gave the lead back to the Falcons as he beat Boaz to the basket for a layup. Boaz redeemed himself on the next play as he put up a strong shot from the past for a 6-5 East Surry lead.

The back-and-forth motion kept going for both teams until the buzzer sounded. Lance Kennedy and Samueal Crews both knocked in a few shots for the Falcons, while Quincy Smith, Boaz, and Marion knocked in shot for the Cardinals. With the first quarter in the books, East Surry had a 21-19 lead over Forbush.

Things picked up for East Surry in the second quarter as the Cardinals outscored Forbush 16-7. Caleb Hearn started the scoring for the Cardinals with a two-point shot. Forbush was able to answer his shot back with a shot by Southard. With the score 23-22, East Surry put up 10 points before the Falcons could score another basket. Hearn hit a 3-pointer, Stephen Gosnell hit a two, then Smith hit a two-pointer and a 3-point shot.

With the score 33-22 in East Surry’s favor, Forbush tried to dig itself out of the hole. Allred and Kennedy both put in a shot apiece, but it wasn’t enough to overcome East Surry, as the Cardinals scored two more baskets for a 37-26 lead at halftime.

In the final two quarters, things went smoothly for the Cards. In the third, East Surry scored 19 points to Forbush’s 10, and in the fourth quarter the Cardinals scored 20 points to the Falcons’ 13. It was a picture-perfect ending to the opening round of the tournament as East Surry was able to take a 76-49 win over Forbush.

East Surry stats:

J. Marion – 24 points and 10 rebounds

J. Boaz – 22 points and 13 rebounds and 1 block

Q. Smith – 7 points and 4 rebounds

S. Gosnell – 6 points and 5 rebounds

C. Hearn – 5 points and 3 rebounds

T. Hauser – 3 points

E. Bullington – 3 points

C. Hewitt – 2 points and 1 rebound

D. Mosley – 2 points

A. Pardue – 2 points

C. Guy – 3 rebounds and 1 block

Lady Cardinals win title

East Surry’s girls spent the last few days at the LAC Classic at Mt. Pleasant High School, where the team won the title on Friday night by beating Concord High School 61-42. The Lady Cardinals beat Albemarle 66-27 in the first round on Wednesday and then downed Cox Mill 49-31 in Thursday’s semifinals.

See the weekend editions of the paper for more on East Surry’s tournament performances this week.

East Surry’s Quincy Smith (23) tries to make his way past Sinjun Southard (12) in Wednesday’s opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0377-copy.jpg East Surry’s Quincy Smith (23) tries to make his way past Sinjun Southard (12) in Wednesday’s opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic. Kristian Russell | The News Jefferson Boaz (5) goes up for a shot for the East Surry Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0383-copy.jpg Jefferson Boaz (5) goes up for a shot for the East Surry Cardinals on Wednesday afternoon. Kristian Russell | The News