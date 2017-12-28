SC girls play for Cook’s title today

BOONVILLE — In the opening round of the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament at Starmount, Surry Central’s boys’ and girls’ teams pulled off a sweep of East Wilkes. The boys’ game was a 66-47 blowout for the surging Golden Eagles, while the Lady Golden Eagles claimed a 44-38 victory.

Central 44, E. Wilkes 38

Surry Central jumped all over the East Wilkes in the first quarter. The Eagles put up 13 points before East Wilkes was able to score a single free throw with 7.2 seconds left in the opening period. Taylor Cochran, Savanah Atkins and Claire Via all scored at the charity stripe to gave Central an early double-digit lead.

At the end of the first, Surry Central had a commanding 13-1 lead over East Wilkes.

In the second quarter, East Wilkes started to climb back into the game. Cochran made a free throw to put Surry Central up 14-1, but East Wilkes answered back. Gracie Brown was fouled and put in both of her shots for a 14-3 game. The Eagles kept up their scoring plays and ended up holding a 24-14 lead at halftime.

The action started to pick up on both sides in the second half. In the third quarter, Surry Central had a 38-30 lead over the Lady Cardinals. In the final quarter, East Wilkes put up eight points while Surry Central put up six. The Eagles were able to hang on to take a 44-38 first round win.

Via, Cochran and Joley Cabe all scored 11 points to lead the Lady Eagles.

Surry Central routed North Stokes 52-28 in second-round action of the tournament on Thursday and plays for the championship tonight at 7 p.m.

East Wilkes tipped by Surry Central

The East Wilkes men’s basketball team is still looking for its first win of the 2017 season, but it didn’t happen on Wednesday morning. East Wilkes took on the Golden Eagles of Surry Central in the Cook’s Holiday Classic Tournament. The Cardinals mounted a second-half comeback, but Surry Central hung on to take a 60-43 win.

Surry Central came out with the momentum and it never looked back. The Eagles put up 21 points in the first quarter and allowed only 12 points by East Wilkes. Brandon Norman started things off with a 3-pointer, which was followed up with a two from Dakota Sumner. Sumner’s shot was then followed up by Ryan Martin, who made a shot to give Surry Central a 7-0 lead. East Wilkes was able to put up a basket as Ben Longbottom made a lay-up for a 7-2 score. The first quarter continued on in Surry Central’s favor, as the Eagles put up basket after basket for a 21-12 lead.

In the second quarter, Surry Central put up another 21 points while holding East Wilkes to just six. At halftime, Surry Central had a 42-18 lead over the Cardinals.

As the final two quarters approached, East Wilkes was able to outscore, and outplay the Golden Eagles. In the third quarter the Cardinals put up 17 while the Eagles had 14. In the fourth quarter the Cardinals had 12 while the Eagles had 10. Although East Wilkes was able to outscore Surry Central, the damage had been done in the first two quarters. Surry Central was able to take a 66-47 win to move on in the winner’s bracket.

Nolan McMillen led the Eagles with 15 points. Norman added 13 and Blake Wood 10.

Surry Central fell 61-51 against Starmount on Thursday, while East Wilkes matched up against North Stokes in the consolation bracket. Results of that game were not available by press deadline.