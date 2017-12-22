Lady Hounds crushCats’ winning streak

West Stokes has its best girls’ basketball team in several years, and came into Friday night’s game with longtime Western Piedmont Athletic Conference bully North Surry looking to extend a seven-game winning streak.

Unfortunately for the Lady Wildcats, they will have nothing to show for their annual trip to Toast except a Christmas stocking full of coal.

The Lady Hounds were solid on the offensive end of the court, and coupled with the team’s already tough defense, brought West’s winning streak to a screeching halt with a 47-20 rout.

“This was by far the best offensive game we’ve had,” said North Surry coach Shane Slate. “We only had 15 turnovers, which is a good number for us, 17 assists, and we looked relaxed on offense. We didn’t look like we were in a hurry. Hopefully, this is something we can build on for the rest of the year.”

North Surry (6-7, 2-1 WPAC) received strong inside-out play from Martha Holt and Mikaela Johnson and a hard-nosed defense led by those two and point guard Tiana Shuff, and were never really challenged by the Lady Cats (7-2, 2-1), whose only other loss this season came against 4A powerhouse West Forsyth in their season opener.

The game was only close for the first three and a half minutes. With 4:19 left in the first quarter, Shuff let fly along the baseline from behind the arc, and the Lady Hounds already led 7-2. West Stokes coach Dillon Bobbitt tried to stop things from getting away from his team with a time-out, but North kept attacking after the break. Johnson finished a fast break at the 3:43 mark that started with a steal by Shuff, and on the next possession knocked down a 14-footer to make it 11-2. The first quarter ended with the Lady Hounds in command at 13-4, and things only got worse from there if you were wearing purple.

Hannah Moxley opened the second quarter by scoring on a backdoor cut. Holt followed with a 19-foot jumper, and Johnson’s hook shot made it 19-4 with 5:57 left in the first half. Then Shuff stole the ball again and got it ahead to Taylor Duncan, who was fouled and went to the line. Holt had a putback and a 15-footer to make it 24-4 before Sydney Cockerham finally stopped the bleeding for West Stokes, hitting a 13-footer from the baseline. Cockerham and Hannah Spainhour actually started a 6-0 run for the Lady Cats before Holt and Jessi Shelnutt hit back-to-back jumpers and gave North a 28-10 halftime lead.

North Surry scored the first eight points of the third quarter before West scored again. The last 10 minutes of the game were essentially played under garbage time rules, with North running players in and out and maintaining its lead at about 25 points.

Holt led the Lady Hounds with 14 points. Johnson added 12, Shuff eight and Shelnutt four. Spainhour had seven and Cockerham four to lead West Stokes.

The Lady Hounds are now off until they travel to Surry Central on Jan. 3, 2018.

