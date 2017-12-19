Bears deliver early KO punch

Just like in the girls’ game earlier in the evening, the boys’ game between Mount Airy and North Surry at the Ron King Gym saw the visitors make a big first-quarter run.

However, the Greyhounds weren’t able to recover from this one, not even for a short time.

Mount Airy ended the first quarter on a 13-3 spree to lead 19-7 after eight minutes of play, and eventually extended the run to 25-5 before North Surry could respond in any meaningful way. But the Greyhounds never got closer than 14 points the rest of the night, and the game ended in a 62-45 victory for the Granite Bears.

Ten different players ended up scoring for Mount Airy which improved to 2-1 in its first game since a 10-point loss to 4A power Panther Creek last Saturday night. Junior Donavon Greene, who spent some long stretches of of the game on the bench, had 14 points, including two dunks. Ryan Graham matched him with 14 to share the team lead, while Caleb Arrington, who was also out of the game for much of the time, added 10. Gregory Greene’s seven points included a jam at the end of the first quarter.

The Bears’ explosiveness was on display in the last three minutes of the opening frame. The bad mojo for North Surry actually began after Hounds head coach Kevin King called a time-out with 3:05 left in the quarter. Not long after play resumed, Gregory Greene hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Mount Airy got a stop, and Graham took it coast-to-coast for a layup to make it 11-4. Seconds later, the Bears had it back, and this time, it was Donavon Greene finishing on the break. Yet another defensive stop led to Arrington driving to the basket for a 15-4 lead. North’s Evan Marion stopped the bleeding with a 3-pointer of his own, but Mount Airy answered back with two more baskets in the last 14 seconds, a layup by Andrew Isom followed by Gregory Greene’s dunk.

The second quarter saw three more Bear baskets in a row before Nick Badgett scored for North Surry. The visitors eventually got the lead to as many as 20 points, but Ryan Ward and then Badgett scored before intermission to leave their team down 29-13 at the break.

North Surry twice pulled within 14 in the third quarter, at 29-15 and again at 34-20, but the Bears ended the third quarter on a 14-2 spree that included two dunks by Donavon Greene and a 3-pointer from Graham. The lead was 48-22 at the end of the third quarter and got as high as 27 points in the fourth quarter before Mount Airy coach Levi Goins cleared his bench for good.

The Hounds closed the gap to 14 points yet again before the Bears’ Jackson Heath hit a three right before the game ended.

Chase Swartz led North Surry with 17 points, including three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Badgett added 10 points and Marion eight.

The Bears travel to Eden Morehead on Thursday night, while the Hounds will play host to East Surry tonight.

North Surry had no answer for the Granite Bears’ Donavon Greene, who had 14 points, including two dunks, in Mount Airy’s 62-45 victory Tuesday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0969.jpg North Surry had no answer for the Granite Bears’ Donavon Greene, who had 14 points, including two dunks, in Mount Airy’s 62-45 victory Tuesday night. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Chase Swartz tries to drive the ball to the basket against Mount Airy defender Zack Hall during Tuesday’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/web1_DSC_0960.jpg North Surry’s Chase Swartz tries to drive the ball to the basket against Mount Airy defender Zack Hall during Tuesday’s game. John Cate | The News

25-5 run for MA results in big win for the visitors

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

