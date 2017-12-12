Lady Eagles beat RJR, stay perfect

WINSTON-SALEM — Make it four straight for the Lady Golden Eagles.

Surry Central kept its unbeaten streak to open the 2017-18 basketball season alive on Monday night, returning to the hardwood after a six-day absence and routing host R.J. Reynolds 76-36 for their third blowout win in four tries.

The Lady Eagles (4-0) had an 11-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Lady Demons (2-6) put up a fight over the remainder of the first half and trailed just 34-23 at the break, after a second eight minutes in which each team lit up the scoreboard for 17 points.

After the break, Coach Mandy Holt had her team turn up the defensive intensity a notch, and Central outscored its 4A hosts 42-13 in the second half, dominating play no matter who was on the floor for the Lady Eagles.

Eight of the nine Central players broke into the scorebook, led by Joley Cabe with 17 points and Taylor Cochran with 16. Claire Via and Taylor Coe had 11 each, Brooke Snow eight and Savanah Atkins seven. Central also sank 17 of its 19 free-throw opportunities in the win.

Central grabbed 42 rebounds as a team, with eight players all grabbing at least one. Snow led the way with nine, followed by Cochran and Tara Blevins with eight each. Snow, Alea Doby and Via all had three assists, while Cabe led the team with four steals, followed by Snow and Via with three each.

The Golden Eagle boys were facing a much stronger R.J. Reynolds team than the girls were, and the Demons beat Central 79-38 in the nightcap.

Central, which is still searching for its first victory this season, held the Demons to just nine points in the first quarter and were very much in the game, down by only three, but Reynolds exploded for 21 points in the second quarter and led 30-15 at halftime. The Eagles were down by 16 going to the fourth quarter, but the Demons outscored them 31-6 in the last eight minutes of action.

Brandon Norman led Central with 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting, followed by Dakota Sumner with eight points and Noah Cox and Nolan McMillen with seven points each. Central shot just 41 percent from the field and did not make a 3-pointer. The Eagles also struggled from the free-throw line, making just eight of 17.

Cox led the team with four rebounds, followed by Sumner and Martin Palacios with three each. Norman added four assists and three steals.

Senior Ian Henderson led R.J. Reynolds with 15 points. Charlie Mensch added 11.

Both Surry Central teams will travel to East Surry on Friday night, in a rematch of the games that were played 10 days ago.