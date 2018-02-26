Bedsaul namedas All-Region

The National Christian College Athletics Association (NCCAA) named Sydney Bedsaul, a member of the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s basketball team, to the NCCAA DII South All-Region teams.

Bedsaul, a junior sports management major from Mount Airy, earned 2nd-Team All-Region honors.

“We’re so proud of Sydney and thankful she is a part of our program,” Bruins head coach Mike LeViere said. “She has worked so hard and is an essential part of our team’s success. She is a wonderful lady on and off the court and I’m happy to see the other coaches in the region recognize her play.”

Bedsaul handled the point guard duties for the team this season. She led the team with 68 assists on the season while averaging 8.0 points per game. Bedsaul was named 2nd-Team All-Region.

“Sydney has matured a lot for us this year,” Coach LeViere said. “She makes those around her better and her understanding of the game has increased.”

The Lady Bruins earned the #2 seed for the NCCAA DII South Region playoff and faced #3 seeded Trinity College Friday night in the semifinal round in Jacksonville, Florida. Trinity won the game 69-66, but BJU’s overall performance during the season still earned it a spot in the NCCAA national championship tournament, which will be held on the Lady Bruins’ home court from March 8-10. Bob Jones will face Emmaus Bible College at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 8.

