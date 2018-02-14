Beamer chooses the Knights

Last summer, the coaches of Surry Community College’s softball team had to face North Surry’s Drew Beamer as an opponent.

They decided they would much rather have her on their side, and fortunately for them, the 2017 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference tournament MVP liked that idea as well.

“During the summer, I played travel ball with the N.C. Vipers, and we had a tournament one weekend where we were playing over in Dobson, and we played against Surry,” recalled Beamer, who has been playing softball since she was three years old. “After we played them, the Surry coaches came to me and asked me if I was interested in being on the team. They said they wanted me to play for them.

“I wanted to stay close to home, so I decided I was going to play at Surry.”

Beamer’s desire to play near home turned into a recruiting coup for the Knights, who gained the services of a player who hit .320, fielded .980, and was the primary pitcher on a team that came on late in the regular season to win the conference tournament title last spring. Beamer, who burst onto the scene as a freshman to earn a spot in the Lady Greyhounds’ starting lineup and a spot on the All-Conference team, enters her senior season as one of the area’s top softball players.

As a junior, Beamer played a key role in two of the biggest upsets of the 2017 season. On St. Patrick’s Day, her team went 13 innings with county rival East Surry, which finished the year as the top-ranked 1A team in the state. But this afternoon in Toast belonged to the ladies in blue. In the bottom of the 13th, North pushed across a run and won the game 3-2, with Beamer tossing six shutout innings with six strikeouts and only one walk.

Then came May 3 and the semifinals of the WPAC tournament. This time, the Lady Hounds were at South Stokes, but the assignment was regular-season conference champion Forbush, the state’s third-ranked 2A team.

No problem for Beamer. She shut the Lady Falcons out on the mound, and hit a solo home run in the top of the sixth for a 1-0 victory. It was part of an outstanding four days of softball for her. The day before, she’d pitched the Lady Hounds to a 5-2 win over Surry Central, and in the championship game on May 5, she shut out the Sauras on their home field to lead North Surry to the conference tournament title. There was no question who the MVP was going to be.

“I made the varsity as a freshman and we went to the state playoffs, and that was a big highlight to me, but our winning the conference tournament was probably my biggest achievement,” said Beamer. “I won the MVP and I was on the All-Tournament Team.”

Beamer credits her father, Darrell, with teaching her in the ins and outs of winning softball.

“My dad has coached me my entire life,” she said. “He’s been my pitching coach, my hitting coach, and he’s taught me everything I’ve learned.”

She played basketball and softball in middle school, but decided she would focus on her favorite sport when she got to North Surry.

Beamer is currently getting ready for one more season with the Lady Hounds, who host Carroll County on Saturday for their first game of the 2018 season. Then it will be off to Surry, where the coaching staff anticipates she can contribute in any number of places.

“They told me that I wouldn’t be the No. 1 pitcher, but that I could if they needed me to pitch,” she said. “I’m perfectly fine with that, because I can play any position.“

Drew Beamer signs her letter of intent with Surry Community College for softball as her mom Tori looks on. The 2017 WPAC softball tournament MVP chose the Knights at her signing ceremony on Wednesday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMGP1449.jpg Drew Beamer signs her letter of intent with Surry Community College for softball as her mom Tori looks on. The 2017 WPAC softball tournament MVP chose the Knights at her signing ceremony on Wednesday. John Cate | The News Drew Beamer (front row, center) signed with Surry Community College on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by her parents Darrell and Tori, as well as coaches from North Surry and SCC. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_IMGP1452.jpg Drew Beamer (front row, center) signed with Surry Community College on Wednesday in a ceremony attended by her parents Darrell and Tori, as well as coaches from North Surry and SCC. John Cate | The News North Surry’s Drew Beamer delivers a pitch in her 1-0 shutout of Forbush last year in the WPAC Tournament semifinals. Among her victories last spring was this win over Forbush, ranked third in 2A softball, and a win over East Surry, which ended 2017 ranked No. 1 in 1A. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_1165.jpg North Surry’s Drew Beamer delivers a pitch in her 1-0 shutout of Forbush last year in the WPAC Tournament semifinals. Among her victories last spring was this win over Forbush, ranked third in 2A softball, and a win over East Surry, which ended 2017 ranked No. 1 in 1A. Hannah King | News file photo

NS softball standout stays close to home, chooses SCC

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

