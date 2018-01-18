Former Surry star honored

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The first half of the 2017-18 season has been a difficult one for former Surry Homeschool star Sydney Bedsaul and her college team, the Bruins of Bob Jones University.

However, the 5’6” junior guard has had her moments this season, and she was named the PlanFIRST Player of the Game for the Bob Jones University Bruins women’s basketball team on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Bedsaul finished with 14 points as the team fell to Washington Adventist University 74-55. The performance matched her season high this year. Bedsaul, one of six Bruins who has played in all 17 of the team’s games this season, also had 14 in a win over Hiwassee College on Nov. 3, and matched that total in a loss to Voorhees eight days later.

Bob Jones, a member of the National Christian College Athletic Association’s South Region, is off to a 6-11 start to the season, but won its conference opener on Jan. 13, defeating Trinity College 79-76. Many of the Bruins’ losses came against NCAA Division I and II schools, as most NCCAA members play larger schools in order to balance their athletic budgets and also test themselves against teams of a higher division. BJU has already played three NCAA D1 teams this season — Wofford, USC Upstate, and Furman.

In the win over Trinity, Bob Jones trailed at halftime, but scored 50 points in the second half and surged past the Tigers. Bedsaul started the game and scored nine points. She played a key part in the decisive part of the fourth quarter.

The Bruins trailed 60-57 when Bedsaul and three teammates checked back into the game at the 6:59 mark. Five seconds later, she got open underneath the basket and scored a layup. BJU was up 63-62 with 4:02 remaining when teammate Rachel Clark found her open behind the arc, got Bedsaul the ball and saw her swish a 3-pointer.

With 17 seconds remaining, Bedsaul was fouled with her team ahead 77-74 and made the game-clinching free throws. Trinity didn’t managed to score until the final buzzer.

In the game she was recognized for, Bedsaul led BJU with 14 points, but the Shock proved to be too much on its homecourt. The Bruins were still in the game well into the second half, but might have been run out of the gym if not for Bedsaul, who was her team’s only effective offensive player in the first quarter.

Washington Adventist lit up Bob Jones for 19 points in the opening period, but Bedsaul scored 10 of the Bruins’ 15 points in the quarter. She opened the game with a 3-pointer after just four seconds of action, hit another one at the 6:06 mark to put her team back ahead 8-6, dropped in a 10-footer three minutes later to tie the game at 11, and finally sank two free throws with 80 seconds left in the first quarter for BJU’s last points in the opening 10 minutes.

Bedsaul is a junior sports management major from Mount Airy. Last year, as a sophomore, she and her teammates won the school’s first-ever NCCAA South Region tournament title and made it to the eight-team NCCAA Tournament in Iowa.

PlanFIRST is an asset management and financial services company located in Greenville, South Carolina.

Boyd shining at PCC

A year ago, Bob Jones finished its season in a consolation game of the NCCAA tournament against conference rival Pensacola Christian College, where Bedsaul’s former Surry teammate Jessica Boyd plays. The two players, along with since-graduated former Surry star Hannah Tompkins, who also played for the Bruins, squared off several times during the previous two seasons.

Boyd has become one of the top players for PCC, which is highly ranked in the NCCAA polls.

Back in early December, Boyd won her own team’s Player of the Game honor after a monster performance in a win over Crowley’s Ridge University, where she had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a 59-54 loss.

Boyd, a 5’7” junior forward from Ararat, Va., has started all but one game for Pensacola this season, and is averaging more than 12 points and six rebounds per game. Her team, which currently stands at 8-9 on the season, also opened conference play this week and also played Trinity. Boyd had 17 points and eight rebounds as her team won 64-44.

Boyd and Bedsaul, who won a state title together for the Lady Patriots, will be reunited yet again this afternoon, when Pensacola and Bob Jones play each other in Greenville, S.C., starting at 4 p.m.

Sydney Bedsaul of Bob Jones University's women's basketball team was recently named as her team's Player of the Game in a recent contest. Bedsaul is a junior guard who played for the Surry Lady Patriots as a homeschool student before joining the Bruins. Bedsaul's former teammate Jessica Boyd is becoming a standout forward on the team at Pensacola Christian College, and the two, along with their teams, will face each other this evening.

Former Lady Patriot Bedsaul recognized for college performance

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

