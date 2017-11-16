West signs with Coker Cobras

To many fans of North Surry athletics, Myia West is probably best known as a reserve on last year’s Lady Greyhound basketball team that made it all the way to the 2A state championship game.

However, that doesn’t really do the 5’8” senior justice. West is proud of her efforts in support of the likes of classmates Mikaela Johnson and Martha Holt on the basketball team and plans on helping them win that last game this winter. But come spring, it’s her turn to be the shining star of North Surry women’s athletics.

When she was at Meadowview Middle School a few years ago, Coach Anthony Smith encouraged West, who already played basketball and volleyball, to also come out for track. It was a wise decision for both, because with a shot put or a discus in her hands, few in the area are better than her.

“The coach who coached me in middle school got me started in Junior Olympics, and I took it from there. I really liked it,” she said.

As an eighth-grader in 2014, she won the Foothill Middle School Conference title in both of those events, and still holds the conference record in both, with a 33’7” mark in the shot and 80’4” in the discus. She has ranked in the State and Regional top 10 of USA Track and Field (USATF) Junior Olympics in the discus since 2013, and in the shot since 2014, reaching the state top 5 last season.

This past June 3, West represented Coach Smith’s Team Elite at the Powerade State Games of North Carolina. Competing in the age 17-18 division, West sent the discus flying 33.6 meters (110’3”) to win the gold medal by a margin of 1.4m. She also took her turn in the shot put circle, where she delivered a 9.91 meter (32’6”) put to win the silver.

She will enter the 2018 spring season for North Surry as the two-time reigning discus champion of the Western Piedmont Athletic Conference, the defending WPAC shot put champion, and also owns the conference record in the discus, which she set last spring at 105’5”.

With all of this success on her track and field résumé, there was never any doubt that West was going to end up on the shopping lists of college track programs in the region. Fortunately for them, the feeling was mutual.

“I love sports, and I knew (competing in college) was what I wanted to do,” she said.

The lucky winner was Coker College, a member of the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference in Hartsville, S.C. Assistant coach Megan Serdock tracked West down via the Internet and asked her to consider becoming a Cobra.

“The coach got in touch with me on Instagram, and she asked me to take a look at the college,” said West. “When I looked them up online, they had what I wanted, and it was a beautiful campus. So I went for a visit, and I fell in love.”

West chose Coker over an offer from Pfeiffer University. She said she plans to study criminology in college.

However, like her teammates on the basketball team, she still has unfinished business to attend to. The Lady Hounds liked everything about last season except how it ended, when the state Player of the Year went off in the finals and carried her teammates past North Surry. West says getting there is still a fond memory, but…

“Going so far last year in basketball with my team has to be the highlight of my life,” she said. “Even though we lost, it was still a great experience.”

They want to make it back this March, and win just one more game.

“I think we can do it,” she said.

And then will come one more season as North Surry’s queen of the track, and runs at some individual hardware before she heads off to join the Cobras.

North Surry’s Myia West (center), one of the state’s top competitors in the field events for the past four years, signed with Coker College on Thursday afternoon. Pictured with West are father figure Mark Payne, mom Amy Pike, and her Junior Olympics coach Anthony Smith. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0092.jpg North Surry’s Myia West (center), one of the state’s top competitors in the field events for the past four years, signed with Coker College on Thursday afternoon. Pictured with West are father figure Mark Payne, mom Amy Pike, and her Junior Olympics coach Anthony Smith. John Cate | The News Myia West (front row, right) has been piling up medals in USATF Junior Olympics competition ever since 2013 as a member of the Team Elite track club. Contributed photo http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_photo_4a_cmyk.jpg Myia West (front row, right) has been piling up medals in USATF Junior Olympics competition ever since 2013 as a member of the Team Elite track club. Contributed photo John Cate | The News Myia West powers her way to the basket during a holiday tournament game as a sophomore. West is about to being her fourth season of basketball for North Surry and also played three seasons of volleyball for the Lady Hounds. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/11/web1_DSC_0239.jpg Myia West powers her way to the basket during a holiday tournament game as a sophomore. West is about to being her fourth season of basketball for North Surry and also played three seasons of volleyball for the Lady Hounds. John Cate | The News

NS track starwill throw onat college level

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

