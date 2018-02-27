Sizemore signs with Catawba Valley

There is only one word to describe the North Surry Volleyball program in recent years: Greatness.

A constant threat to win the 2A state championship, Shane Slate’s Lady Greyhounds have been a measuring stick in a region packed full of talent.

One constant in North Surry Volleyball’s recent dominance has been Paige Sizemore. The next time Sizemore steps onto the hardwood, it will be as a Red Hawk instead of a Greyhound.

Sizemore signed her National Letter of Intent on Tuesday to continue her playing career at Catawba Valley Community College.

“I am blessed that I’m able to go on to the next level and continue doing something that I love to do,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore said she first dreamt of playing college volleyball in middle school. The rest, as they say, is history.

Sizemore took a huge leap forward to achieving her dream when she became a starting outside hitter for the varsity Hounds as a sophomore. North Surry finished 21-8 that season, went undefeated in conference play, and made it to the third round of the state playoffs.

As a sophomore, Sizemore led the team with 675 attacks and was second on the team in kills with 171.

The next year came and Sizemore continued to develop. She once again led the team in attacks (808) and was second in both kills (221) and kills per set (2.2).

The Lady Hounds finished at 25-5 for the 2016-2017 season and once again finished a perfect 10-0 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference.

Sizemore and the Hounds improved once again in the 2017-2018 season and were untouchable for a large portion of the year.

The team finished 29-2, 12-0 in WPAC play, and reached the Regional Final of the state playoffs.

Sizemore’s team-leading 976 attacks helped the Hounds win 88 sets over the course of the season, compared to just 15 by opponents. The Hounds went on winning streaks of 14 games and 15 matches in the 2017-2018 season.

Even with all of the great talent in the area, Sizemore finished her high school career with a record of 75-15 and a perfect 32-0 in conference matches.

“I think us being in such a prominent volleyball county has helped build my character and helped me become a better player,” Sizemore said.

Sizemore is so ready to play college volleyball that she nearly put her signature on the dotted line before the photo op even began. But no matter how ready Sizemore is to become a Red Hawk, she will never forget about her experiences as a Greyhound.

“My favorite part about playing in high school was that I got to play with all my best friends and grow with them,” Sizemore said. “I think that’s what I’ll miss the most.”

The Red Hawks finished 28-9 in the 2017-2018 season, including a perfect 15-0 in Region 10 of the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Paige Sizemore signs her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Catawba Valley Community College. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_1-11.jpg Paige Sizemore signs her National Letter of Intent to continue her volleyball career at Catawba Valley Community College. Cory Smith | The News Paige Sizemore poses with family and coaches before signing her National Letter of Intent. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_adsfsfasdf.jpg Paige Sizemore poses with family and coaches before signing her National Letter of Intent. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Paige Sizemore was a three-year starter on the Lady Greyhounds Volleyball team and led the team in attacks all three years. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_vb1-Copyz.jpg North Surry’s Paige Sizemore was a three-year starter on the Lady Greyhounds Volleyball team and led the team in attacks all three years. Cory Smith | The News

North Surry’s Paige Sizemore will continue her volleyball career at Catawba Valley Community College

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith