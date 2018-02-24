East signs NLI with Guilford

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry senior Morgan East officially extended his football career when he signed a national letter of intent with Guilford College on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

“The prestige is good and the coaches are great,” East said about the college. “I love the atmosphere of the school and I’m ready to go play football for them.”

Guilford is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Division-III Quakers finished with a 5-5 record in 2017, 3-3 in the conference.

East was a pivotal part of the Cardinals’ offense this season. East and the rest of the Cardinals’ offensive line helped create space for rush-heavy offense.

The offensive line’s work allowed for lead rusher Joey Ray to finish the 2017 season with 1,663 yards rushing.

In addition to his work as an offensive lineman, East also spent time on the defensive line.

“Some of the high points of my career were the big blocks and the big hits,” East said.

As a junior, East was named to the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference’s All-Conference team for both offense and defense. East finished the 2016 season with 28 total tackles and two sacks.

An injury limited East’s playing time in his senior year.

“That was one of the lowest points in my career,” East said. “The low points have impacted me so much by making me a better person and a better player.”

East finished the 2017 season with 14 total tackles and one sack despite only playing in seven games.

In addition to football, East has been a four-year member of the Cardinals’ wrestling team. Before competing in the conference that boasts a slogan of “Where Champions Compete,” East ended his East Surry athletic career last week with a fourth-place finish in the state’s 285-pound weight class.

Morgan East is joined by his family, coaches, and East Surry administration as he signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_2-13.jpg Morgan East is joined by his family, coaches, and East Surry administration as he signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Guilford College. Cory Smith | The News Morgan East will join the Quakers of Guilford College for the 2018 football season. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_1-9.jpg Morgan East will join the Quakers of Guilford College for the 2018 football season. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Morgan East recently finished fourth in the state wrestling at 285 pounds for the Cardinals. East signed to play football for Guilford College earlier this month. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0609.jpg East Surry’s Morgan East recently finished fourth in the state wrestling at 285 pounds for the Cardinals. East signed to play football for Guilford College earlier this month. John Cate | The News

Cardinals’ Morgan East will continue his football career this fall

