NW1A annnounces All-Conference teams

DANBURY — The Northwest 1A Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments wrapped up on Friday and a pair of familiar faces stood atop the mountain.

The girls of Mount Airy High School won their second straight conference tournament championship by defeating Bishop McGuinness, 63-33.

The Lady Bears received a number of individual awards following Friday’s win. Coach Angela Mayfield was named coach of the year for leading the state’s top-ranked 1A team to a 22-2 record this season, a perfect 10-0 in the conference.

Coach Mayfield currently holds a 52-4 record in just her second year as the Lady Bears’ head coach.

Asherah Smith was voted Most Outstanding Tournament Player following the Bears’ win. Smith averaged 19.5 points per game in the tournament.

Teammate Jo Snow was named conference Player of the Year. Snow was second on the team with 11.6 points, a team-high 4.1 assists, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.7 steals per game.

The following girls were named to the all-tournament team: North Stokes’ Karley Jessup, East Surry’s Kalia Speaks, Bishop McGuinness’ Cammie Cooke and Bridget Simmons, and Mount Airy’s Snow, Shaunae Sawyers, and Smith.

Of the 15 members of the all-conference team, five of them were the Lady Bears’ starting five: Snow, Sawyers, Smith, Arry Ward, and Madeline Mayfield.

The rest of the all-conference team is as follows: Bishop’s Bridget Simmons, Emily Elliot, and Cammie Cooke; East Surry’s Bethany Clayton, Dasia Lambert, and Katlyn Creed; North Stokes’ Karley Jessup and Sarah McBride; South Stokes’ Ashley James; and Winston-Salem Prep’s Trezha Muhammond.

The following were recognized as all-conference honorable mentions: Villains Michelle Petrangeli and Elizabeth Knox; Cardinals Madison Bowman and Morgan Smith; Bear Alyssa Cox; Vikings Natalie Dodson and Leann Sessoms; Sauras Maddy Shore and Tatyanna Childress; and Phoenix Jenea Watson and Miracle Brown.

The men’s tournament also saw a repeat champion. The Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy Phoenix prevented a Mount Airy sweep with a 93-82 victory over the Granite Bears.

The Phoenix finished the regular season a perfect 10-0 in conference and an overall record of 20-3, winning their final 17 regular-season games.

Guard Daivien Williamson and was named Most Outstanding Player of the NW1A Tournament as well as boys’ Player of the Year. Williamson averaged a team-high 22.8 PPG, as well as 2.4 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 steals per game.

The boys’ all-conference squad was headlined by three Phoenix players: Williamson, Justice Goodloe, and KJ Watson.

The representatives for the rest of the all-conference team are as follows: Mount Airy’s Caleb Arrington, Donavon Greene, Gregory Greene, and Ryan Graham; South Stokes’ Ben Bowen, Brady Dudley, and PJ Samuels; Bishop McGuiness’ CJ Cappuccio and Ryan Moon; and East Surry’s Jefferson Boaz and John Marion.

The following were named to the all-tournament team: the Phoenix’s Williamson, Watson, and Chaz Gwyn; the Bears’ Donavon Greene and Arrington; the Sauras’ Wesley Misenheimer; and the Villains’ Cappuccio.

The following were named as all-conference honorable mentions: Prep’s Corey Rutherford; East Surry’s Quincy Smith and Caleb Hearn; Bishop’s Mark Palmisano and Jake Babcock; and South Stokes’ Tyliq Hairston and Wesley Misenheimer.

South Stokes’ Jason Clark was named Coach of the Year for leading the Sauras to an 18-6 regular season in their first season in the conference. The Sauras finished second in the conference with a 7-3 record and constantly found themselves in MaxPreps’ top-10.

The 2017-2018 NW1A girls all-conference team. The 2017-2018 NW1A boys all-conference team.

The best players of the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference were honored last week

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

