Lady Bears slay the Vikings

DANBURY — It’s been more than a year since the Mount Airy Lady Bears dropped a game in the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference. The team sent a message to the rest of the conference Tuesday (in the form of a 67-27 victory) that they don’t plan on losing anytime soon.

Mount Airy (20-2, 10-0) won 12 straight games heading into the conference tournament. A perfect 10-0 record in NW1A competition earned the Lady Bears a bye in the first round

North Stokes (9-15, 3-7) came into the conference semifinal fresh off a 54-39 victory over South Stokes. The Lady Vikings were on a three-game winning streak, their longest of the season, and were also the host of the conference tournament.

All of the Vikings’ momentum went out the window in the first quarter when Mount Airy began the game with 14 straight points.

Jo Snow led the Lady Bears with 19 points, 14 of those coming in the opening quarter. The Vikings could sense danger when Snow nailed a 3-pointer just 11 seconds into the game.

When she wasn’t scoring, Snow played a big part in the Bears’ defense. Mount Airy was able to hold North Stokes scoreless for nearly four minutes by making a number of steals.

Snow, along with Shaunae Sawyers, stole the ball in the backcourt and would either take the a layup or find Asherah Smith for an easy two points. Smith had nine points in the first quarter.

The other defensive anchor was forward Arry Ward. Ward had two blocks in the paint in the opening quarter that kept the Vikings off the board.

North Stokes got on the board after Addie Bryant’s steal set-up Natalie Dodson for a transition layup at 4:24. Karley Jessup added a 3-pointer soon after.

Even after the Vikings put it’s offense together, the Bears already held a 20-point lead. Mount Airy led 29-7 heading into the second quarter.

Though Mount Airy slowed its offense down and scored less in the second quarter, the Bear defense stepped up. Not only did the Bears hold the Vikings scoreless for the entire second quarter, but they didn’t sent North Stokes to the line once in the first half.

Snow and Smith passed the reins to Sawyers and Elizabeth Heck in the second quarter. The duo of Sawyers and Heck combined for 16 points in the second quarter.

The game quickly turned into a layup drill for the Bears, who led 49-7 at halftime.

Even though they faced a near-insurmountable deficit, the Vikings kept fighting

The North Stokes defense forced two missed Bear layups to start the half. Meanwhile the Viking offense was only outscored by Mount Airy by two points in the quarter.

Sarah McBride and Kaitlyn Johnson combined for nine of the Vikings’ 12 third quarter points. McBride knocked down one shot beyond the perimeter, while Johnson did it twice.

But the Bears didn’t fold when North Stokes started making shots. Madeline Mayfield got her first points of the game in the third quarter, as did Ward.

The game may have slowed down, but the Bears adapted and led 63-19 heading into the final quarter of play.

A running clock made the fourth quarter fly by. Jessup was able to notch two field goals in the quarter, while teammates Johnson and McBride eached added a pair of free throws.

Bailey Flippen was the only Bear to get a field goal in the fourth quarter, making her first 3-pointer of the night. A made free throw from Elizabeth Heck wrapped up Mount Airy’s 67-27 victory.

Snow led the Bears with 19 points, followed by Smith with 13, and Sawyers with 12. Nine different Bears scored in Tuesday’s game.

Jessup and Johnson each had eight points for the Vikings, followed by McBride with five, and Lorin Sizemore with four.

East Surry and Bishop McGuinness will compete Wednesday for the other spot in the NW1A Championship game.

Bear guard Shaunae Sawyers sprints down the court after a steal in Tuesday’s game against North Stokes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_3-2.jpg Bear guard Shaunae Sawyers sprints down the court after a steal in Tuesday’s game against North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News Mount Airy’s Emma Hall crosses up a Viking defender in the Bears’ 67-27 victory over North Stokes. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_4-2.jpg Mount Airy’s Emma Hall crosses up a Viking defender in the Bears’ 67-27 victory over North Stokes. Cory Smith | The News Bailey Flippen flies by a defender in the NW1A Conference semifinal. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_2-5.jpg Bailey Flippen flies by a defender in the NW1A Conference semifinal. Cory Smith | The News Jo Snow’s 19 points sends the Lady Bears back to the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference Championship game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_5-1.jpg Jo Snow’s 19 points sends the Lady Bears back to the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference Championship game. Cory Smith | The News

