Cardinals stomp Hounds in season finale

The East Surry Cardinals ended their regular season on a high note with back-to-back wins over county rivals, the latter of which was a 61-44 victory against North Surry.

Conference standings were set for both teams heading into Friday’s game, but you don’t have to look far to find bad blood between these county rivals.

North Surry (9-15, 6-6) had won its past two games against strong teams in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference and looked to gain momentum heading into the WPAC Tournament.

The Cardinals had the same idea. East Surry (14-10, 3-7) scored 176 points in its past two games, a win over rival Mount Airy and a triple-overtime loss to South Stokes.

Much like they did against Mount Airy, the duo of Jefferson Boaz and John Marion made an immediate impact for the Cardinals. Boaz and Marion scored the Cards’ first seven points and dominated the boards against the smaller Greyhounds.

Before East Surry took over, North Surry actually held the lead twice in the first quarter, once at 3-0 with a 3-pointer from Evan Marion to start the game, and again at 8-7 off another Marion triple.

Free throws from Quincy Smith and a 3-pointer from Dillon Mosley helped the Cardinals regain the lead, a lead they would not surrender for the rest of the night.

Another trey ball from Mosley and layup from Marion wrapped up East Surry’s 17-point first quarter.

North Surry only trailed 17-14 after one quarter of play, but the deficit continued to grow. East Surry’s Caleb Hearn ignited a 7-0 Cardinal run to start the quarter.

Nick Badgett was able to end the run with a free throw at 5:28 but the Cardinals just kept scoring. A jumper by Carson Draughn and a 3-pointer by Badgett were the only other points scored by a Hound in the quarter.

Stephen Gosnell’s putback capped off the Cards’ 16-6 quarter to put them up 33-20 at the half.

The tide appeared to have changed in the second half when North Surry scored the first four points. Their time within single digits of East Surry lasted less than a minute.

Boaz scored four straight to put East Surry up 13 once more. North Surry managed to hold East to just 10 points in the quarter, but were only able to score eight of their own, six of which came from Badgett.

North Surry made a last-ditch effort down 15 in the fourth quarter. Ryan Ward, who had all eight of his points in the fourth quarter, knocked down a three in hopes of sparking a run.

He was able to spark a run, but it just happened to be for the team wearing red. Colby Guy made a layup to begin a 7-0 East Surry run. East Surry led by 22 at one point in the fourth quarter.

North Surry had its highest scoring quarter of the night in the fourth, but so did the Cardinals.

East Surry outscored North Surry 18-16 to pull away for a 61-44 victory.

Boaz led the Cardinals with 22 points, followed by John Marion with 12, and Gosnell with eight.

The Greyhounds’ leading scorer was Badgett with 13, followed by Ward, Evan Marion, and Draughn with eight.

