Cards stand tall, stun Bears

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A basketball team wearing dark blue found itself in the lion’s den of their rival school on Thursday night. The home team emerged victorious after a hard-fought game against a team from the next town over.

While most would read this and think of the rivalry game between the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Duke Blue Devils, much of Surry County was focused on another rivalry game: East Surry versus Mount Airy.

An 83-70 victory for East Surry (13-10, 3-7) rectifies the Cardinals’ earlier loss in the season at Mount Airy (14-7, 6-4).

Having led for the majority of the second and third quarters, the Granite Bears defended their home turf with a fourth quarter comeback when the two met in January.

Jefferson Boaz and John Marion combined for 56 of the Cardinals’ 83 points. The duo made sure to maintain the Cards’ lead this time around.

Both squads came out of the gate on fire. Boaz and Marion each dropped six in the opening quarter, with Caleb Hearn and Colby Guy each adding a pair for a strong 16-point performance.

After taking a 6-4 lead with 5:37 on the clock, East Surry would maintain that lead for the rest of the game.

Greg Greene wasn’t going to let the game slip way that easily, dropping six of his 27 points in the opening quarter. Greg picked up his second foul with 1:27 left in the first and was limited from that point on.

East led 16-12 going into the second quarter and continued to attack the rim. It wasn’t until a 3-pointer from Dylan Mosley at 4:41 that the Cardinals recorded their first points outside the paint.

Mount Airy scored the same amount of points as the Cardinals in the second quarter, 17, but weren’t able to reclaim the lead.

Caleb Arrington, who had a quiet night by his standards with just 12 points, did work at the free-throw line to keep the game close.

Greg Greene made an impact on both ends of the floor with key rebounds and five points before picking up his third foul. Donavon Greene added two points to make the score 33-29 at the half.

East Surry opened the second half on a 14-3 run in just 2:39. Marion and Boaz continued to pour in points, combining for 13 in the quarter, but that was just the half of it.

Quincy Smith, who made his first start of the season against the Bears, proved to be a deep threat and interior presence with his six points in the quarter.

Trevor Hauser, Austin Pardue, and Stephen Gosnell were among the Cardinals that scored their first points in the third quarter. Seven Cardinals scored in the third quarter.

The game likely would have been over at that point had it not been for Ryan Graham. Graham knocked down three 3-pointers in the quarter to give the Bears a fighting chance.

Arrington added another triple, but the Bears still trailed 59-48 entering the fourth quarter.

East Surry only outscored Mount Airy by two points in the final quarter. It was the existing 11-point lead that allowed East to emerge victorious.

Boaz and Marion continued to wow with 19 points in the quarter, nine of which came from the charity stripe.

Greg Greene managed to play the entire quarter without fouling out, pouring in 13 points in the quarter. Donavon Greene wasn’t as lucky, fouling out with just six points in the game.

Even though the game was already decided, Greg Greene ignited the crowd with a dunk with less than a minute remaining. Not to be outdone, Smith put the cherry on top of the Cards’ victory with a dunk of his own.

Boaz led the Cardinals with 33 points, followed by Marion with 23, and Smith with 10.

Greg Greene was the Bears’ leading scorer with 27, followed by Graham with 23, and Arrington with 12.

