Noel chooses Concord

PILOT MOUNTAIN — A soccer program that isn’t yet a decade old has now produced two college-caliber athletes in the past two years.

East Surry senior Haley Noel signed her National Letter of Intent to play soccer with Concord University on Wednesday.

Dedicated, coachable, and a leader. These are just a few words coach Neal Oliver used to describe Noel.

“Haley is a fine young lady,” Oliver said. “She is a good soccer player and a good person. She will be an asset to wherever she goes on and off the field.”

Originally a basketball and volleyball player, Noel only started playing soccer her sophomore year. She put in countless hours in addition to normal practices to reach this point.

“It means a lot to me because I had to work really hard to get where I am,” Noel said. “Nothing was given to me.”

Oliver said at the girls’ most recent workout, Noel stayed on the field nearly an hour after practice ended.

“That’s the type of dedication it takes to play in college,” Oliver said.

Oliver said that Noel played may not have filled the stat sheet as a midfielder, but was instrumental in creating counter attacks and controlling the flow of the match.

Noel was part of the East Surry team that made a Cinderella run in the 2017 1A state playoffs. After a 4-7 start, The Cardinals’ outscored their final six opponents 31-3 to finish the regular season 10-7.

The team continued their momentum into the playoffs by advancing to the Elite Eight as a 16 seed. The Lady Cards upset two teams in the tournament and were on the way to a third before a 2-1 loss to Gray Stone Day. East Surry’s 2016 and 2017 teams made the deepest state playoff runs in the program’s history, reaching the third round in ‘16 and the fourth last year.

“I want to make it to where we were last year and even further,” Noel said. “I want to win the state championship.”

Noel joins Mary Jo Lowe as the only East Surry girls soccer players to play in college. Lowe graduated from East in 2017 and currently plays at Greensboro College.

“It means a lot for the community because it shows we are stepping up our program,” Oliver said.”

Noel said she is excited about playing in college but is focused and ready for her senior season.

“I’m looking forward to how hard everyone will work this year,” Noel said.

Oliver added, “I think we should be a conference contender and go deep in the playoffs.”

