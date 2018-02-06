Golden Eagles shine in victory over Wolfpack

DOBSON — Things just got very interesting in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference.

Surry Central’s has now won consecutive conference games against teams that were ranked above the Eagles.

The Eagles (7-16, 4-7 in conference) defeated the conference’s second-ranked team, Walkertown, 62-57 Tuesday evening. The Wolfpack (13-8, 7-4 in conference) are now tied with Atkins for second place in the WPAC.

With North Surry’s victory over Carver on Tuesday as well, Central and Carver are now tied at fifth in the conference. Both hold a two-game advantage over Forbush.

While their conference record may not be the best, the Eagles have hit their stride late in the season and look to pull another upset against the conference leader, West Stokes, on Friday.

Focusing on this upset, the Wolfpack certainly fought until the final whistle to keep its seed secure. Specifically, Jalen Cone led all scorers with 31 points, 18 of which came in the second half.

It was the Eagles who started the game strong, scoring six straight points to force an early Wolfpack timeout. Cone and Elijah Scales, who combined for 15 points in the first quarter, tied the game at nine before the Pack took over the lead.

Martin Palacios did a little bit of everything to start the game. Scoring, passing, and stealing were just a few things Palacios did to keep the Eagles in the game in the opening quarter.

The Walkertown offense continued to move the ball in the second quarter to create mismatches. Up 17-13 to open the period, the Wolfpack offense did not surrender the lead once before halftime.

Cone’s ability to create space was a problem for the Eagles. When not scoring, Cone found KJ Greer and Quintin Welch on the perimeter for 3-pointers.

Despite not leading in the second quarter, Central was never more than four points away from the Wolfpack. Six different Eagles scored in the second quarter, led by Nolan McMillen’s five points.

McMillen, Ryan Martin, and Blake Woods all recorded 3-pointers in the quarter.

Palacios gave the Eagles their first lead since the first quarter with a triple to start the second half. Now up 33-32, it was Surry Central that held the lead for the remainder of the game.

Mason Wood did work on both ends of the floor. Wood had four points in the quarter and, in addition to leading the Eagles in defensive rebounding, forced two Wolfpack offensive fouls in the quarter.

Central outscored Walkertown 17-11 to take a 46-43 lead going into the fourth quarter.

It was a shootout to start the final quarter. Palacios, McMillen, Cone, and Greer took turns knocking down trey balls before Wood broke the trend with a layup.

A 3-pointer from Cone less than two minutes remaining cut Central’s lead to just one point. But once the Eagles were in the bonus, the game was secure.

McMillen converted on four free throws late in the game to keep the lead alive. The Eagles were able to shut down Cone on the other end and secure the victory.

The Eagles were led by McMillen with 19 points, followed by Palacios with 13, and Martin with nine.

Cone led the Pack (pun intended) with 31 points, followed by Scales with nine and Greer with eight.

