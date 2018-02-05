Biggest questions coming out of Super Bowl LII

A rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX surpassed all expectations when the Philadelphia Eagles won their first Super Bowl by defeating the New England Patriots, 41-33.

The Eagles’ win (literally) sent Philly into chaos, a state that local law enforcement hopes will die down soon. But their win also puts the NFL in a strange state moving forward.

Let’s take a look at some of the biggest questions we have following Super Bowl 52 and how they could be answered before the start of the 2018-2019 season.

WHERE WILL NICK FOLES END UP?

Nick Foles sent his stock flying through the roof with a Super Bowl MVP to top off an unbelievable Super Bowl victory.

The 29-year-old spent most of the season backing up second-year QB Carson Wentz. Foles served as a back-up while Wentz was on track to win the MVP. Derailed by an ACL and LCL injury, Foles stepped in and the rest is history.

The Arizona graduate took part in the highest-scoring Super Bowl ever, throwing for 373 yards on 28-of-43 attempts. This includes three passing touchdowns.

Foles’ explosion puts the Eagles in an interesting spot. While some teams would be grateful to have a single quality quarterback (cough Cleveland) the Eagles will have two.

Wentz is expected to start the 2018 season and Foles most likely won’t be satisfied as a back-up. And with Foles’ stock higher than ever, his trade value directly correlates.

Foles will remain under contract with the Eagles for $7.6 million according to Spotrac. While he will be unable to seek out a boatload of money himself, Arizona, New York, and Denver are potential landing spots for the QB should the Eagles take advantage of his sky-high value.

At just 29 years of age, Foles has potential to make an impact in the NFL for many seasons to come.

DOES ANYONE KNOW WHAT A CATCH IS?

I’ll keep this short and sweet because we are all tired of hearing about it.

Although it’s widely regarded that the officials made the correct call regarding Zach Ertz’s fourth quarter TD, the collective moan in living rooms across America shows that the NFL has a problem on its hands.

No one knows what a catch is and that’s not good for business. The rules need to be changed so that players, coaches, and officials can correctly do their jobs.

Roger Goodell just got a $200 million extension and it looks like his top priority just got decided for him.

IS THE DYNASTY FINISHED?

Is Gronk retiring? Is Malcolm Butler as good as gone? Can Brady come back from this?

I realize that including a number of questions within this question is cheating, but it’s easier than trying to explain everything that’s happening in New England.

There is trouble in paradise and most of the country is loving it.

Time has apparently forgotten about Tom Brady, with the 40-year-old passing for 505 yards in a record-breaking game. But how much longer can Tom Terrific keep this up?

In addition to players, the Pats now have to figure out the coaching situation in New England. Both the offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator have either signed or are expected to sign as head coaches elsewhere.

With Butler’s future uncertain, Rob Gronkowski contemplating retirement, and a number of Pats players set to become free agents this year, the Patriots’ days as the biggest kid on the playground may be numbered.

WHO’S NEXT?

Philadelphia’s first-ever Super Bowl victory makes them the 20th NFL franchise to do so. The last team to win their first-ever Super Bowl were the Saints in 2010.

With 12 teams still fighting for their franchise-first Super Bowl victory, who will be the next to make history.

The Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Eagles, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans, and Vikings are still on the outside looking in when it comes to Super Bowl victories. Of these 12, the Browns, Jaguars, Lions, and Texans have never competed for the biggest prize in football.

Minnesota and Jacksonville both made the conference finals this season and have to be considered the best options to win their first Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles just won their first ever Super Bowl…now what?

