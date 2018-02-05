Cardinals honor a trio of Champions

PILOT MOUNTAIN —Who run the world? Girls!

Beyoncé said it best to describe East Surry’s athletics in 2017-2018.

East Surry High School honored three of their girls’ teams that stood atop the conference this school year. Two fall sports teams and one winter team were honored at the Cardinals’ basketball game last week against Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy.

Both the Lady Cards’ volleyball and tennis teams made deep runs in the state playoffs, while the Cardinal swim team’s postseason has not yet concluded.

TENNIS

The Lady Cardinals tennis team featured the following players: Seniors Haley Jennelle and Daphne Dotson; juniors Carson Payne, Abigail Martin, and Haley Gilley; sophomores Sarah Mann, Abbie Koons and Lili Craven; and freshman Riley Hopkins. Lyndsey Haywood was the team’s coach for most of the season after taking over in August.

Haywood’s squad began the season 5-2 against non-conference opponents. Both Cardinal losses were 5-4 matches against Surry Central, which had an undefeated regular season and advanced deep into the 2A state playoffs.

The season didn’t get any easier when conference play began. The Northwest 1A Athletic Conference boasted three of the top 1A teams in the state: East Surry, Mount Airy, and Bishop McGuinness.

East Surry bulldozed their way through the Northwest 1A Conference with a 9-1 record. Their sole blemish was a 6-3 loss to Bishop.

A true testament to the skill of the conference, East Surry faced Bishop McGuinness in the state semifinal. East Surry defeated the Villains 5-3 to advance to the state championship.

The team would fall 5-2 to the undefeated Raleigh Charter Phoenix.

In addition to the Cardinals success as a team, the duo of Mann and Jennelle finished second in the state doubles tournament.

VOLLEYBALL

The Lady Cardinals Volleyball team featured the following players: Seniors Bethany Clayton, Chelsea Tucker, and Sarah Marion; juniors Haley Noel, Maddie Payne, and Jessica Clayton; sophomores Anna Kate Badgett, Ally McCraw, Leah Hayes, Maggie Holt, Allie Bruner, Morgan Smith, and Kelsey Heflin; freshmen Emma Brown and Dasia Lambert. Caleb Gilley was the head coach, assisted by Katelyn Markle. Kalia Speaks was team manager.

East Surry’s volleyball team steamrolled their way to a 10-0 record in the conference.

Caleb Gilley’s team sought out retribution after what they felt was a premature exit from the 2016 state playoffs. The team went on to win 24 games in the 2017 regular season.

The Lady Cards finished with a perfect record against opposing 1A teams. The two regular-season losses for the Cardinals were nail-biters to 2A West Regional runners-up North Surry.

East swept their way through the conference tournament and the first two rounds of the state playoffs. It wasn’t until the team traveled to Polk County in the third round that they would be challenged.

Polk County defeated East Surry 3-1 before falling to the eventual state champion, Community School of Davidson.

SWIMMING

The Lady Cardinals swim team features the following players: Seniors Mikki Nunn and Anne-Louise Tunstall; juniors Sydney Beck and Destini Hudson; sophomores Julie Hicks, Avery Tucker, and Gracie Pruitt; Freshmen Carly Bullington, Stephanie Cervantes, Maci Farrington, Roy Beth Kiser, Olivia Marion, Grayce Montgomery, and Hadley Tucker. The head coach is Courtney Tunstall.

The Lady Cardinals’ swim team has been a dynasty in the past few years. The 2017-2018 marked the team’s sixth consecutive championship season in the conference.

The girls competed in the 1A/2A NCHSAA West Regional Championships this past weekend and continued to stockpile medals.

The team as a whole finished third place out of 29 teams. Three relay teams and seven individuals will represent the Cardinals in the State Championship Meet on Friday, February 9 at the Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

The East Surry volleyball team, coached by Caleb Gilley and Katelyn Markle, finished 10-0 in conference play. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0111-1.jpg The East Surry volleyball team, coached by Caleb Gilley and Katelyn Markle, finished 10-0 in conference play. Cory Smith | The News The Lady Cards’ Tennis team pose with their silver medals at the 1A State Championship. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_1011.jpg The Lady Cards’ Tennis team pose with their silver medals at the 1A State Championship. John Cate | The News The proverbial dynasty of East Surry girls swimming finished yet another season with an undefeated conference record. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_DSC_0658.jpg The proverbial dynasty of East Surry girls swimming finished yet another season with an undefeated conference record. John Cate | The News

East Surry honored three conference championship teams last week

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith