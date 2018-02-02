Lady Hounds grind out win over Lady Eagles

The Lady Hounds of North Surry High School meant business from Friday night’s opening whistle.

North Surry jumped out to a 13-0 lead to start the game and didn’t slow down in the 53-42 victory over conference rival Surry Central.

The Hounds (10-11, 6-4 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference) had vengeance on their minds going into last night’s game. The Lady Eagles defeated North Surry 35-30 on January 3. Nearly a month later, the Hounds’ 11-point victory should help them sleep a little better at night.

Surry Central’s victory over North was one of the team’s bright spots in 2018. Following their victory on January 3, Surry Central (12-9, 4-6 in WPAC) has gone 2-9 in 2018 and had lost two consecutive games coming into Friday’s match-up.

North’s hit the ground running when Taylor Duncan converted on a steal and layup in transition for the first two points of the night. A 3-pointer and drive from Callie Willard extended the lead to seven, followed by a Hannah Moxley 3-pointer and an and-one by Duncan to complete the 13-0 run.

Taylor Cochran scored the first basket for the Eagles with 3:12 remaining. Cochran went on to score all seven of Central’s first-quarter points.

North Surry began the second quarter up 17-7 and added three more off an and-one from Moxley. Cochran continued to dazzle by adding five more points to her total

Unfortunately for the Eagles, Cochran went down with an injury in the second quarter that kept her sidelined for the remainder of the half.

Steals from Claire Via and Savanah Atkins kept the Eagles in the game until Hannah Beasley ended a near-five minute scoring drought. In the final 1:13 of the second quarter, Beasley and Joley Cabe led the Eagles on a 9-2 run to cut the lead to 26-21.

A relatively quiet first half from North’s Mikaela Johnson ended when the senior forward scored five in the third quarter. Johnson also controlled the paint on defense with a number of tips and defensive rebounds.

Surry Central once again struggled to score as the Hounds went on a 13-5 run in the first 6:15 of the quarter. Similar to the end of the first half, Central came alive at the end of the third quarter to outscore North Surry 9-2 in the final 1:45.

Four different Lady Eagles scored on the run to end the third quarter. This run made the score 41-34 entering the final quarter of play.

Things didn’t look great for the Hounds when Johnson picked up her fourth foul less than two minutes into the fourth. A technical on North Surry coach Shane Slate gave the Eagles two easy points and hope to come back.

The game came down to the free-throw line, and Slate’s squad excelled. Led by Johnson’s four made free throws, the Hounds shot 8-for-11 in the fourth quarter to pull out a 53-42 victory.

Moxley led the Hounds with 12 points, followed by Johnson, Willard, and Duncan each with 11.

Beasley was the Eagles’ leading scorer with 14 points, followed by Cochran with 12 and Cabe with eight.

