Eagles come back for Win over Hounds

It was a tale of two halves Friday night as the North Surry Greyhounds hosted the Golden Eagles of Surry Central High School.

Just when it looked like the Greyhounds were on the way to conference win number five, the Eagles exploded for a 17-3 run to start the second half. Central went on to win 58-49.

Shooting woes in the first half gave North Surry the initial lead.

Following a basket by Central’s Noah Cox to open the game, Greyhound Evan Marion knocked down a three put his team on top. North Surry maintained this lead for the remainder of the first half.

A contrast of styles took some getting used to the teams’ second match-up of the season. Surry Central pounded the ball inside, while the Hounds took advantage of their superior perimeter shooting.

North Surry didn’t score its first two-point field goal until there were only 24 seconds left in the first quarter, while the Eagles scored their first basket outside the paint with 2:12 remaining in the first half.

The first-quarter workhorses for the Eagles in the first half were Mason Ward and Noah Cox. The duo combined for nine of the team’s 10 points and did work on both ends of the floor

The problem with scoring in the paint is that threes count more than twos. Marion and Eli Riggs each notched a triple in the first quarter, while Nick Badgett, Chase Swartz, and Carson Draughn added points from the charity stripe.

The 3-point barrage continued in the second quarter for North Surry. The team connected on four trey balls for 12 of the team’s 16 second-quarter points, two of which came from Nick Badgett.

Failure to finish down low and an injury to Cox put Central down 23-16. This is when Blake Woods knocked down the team’s first 3-pointer of the game. Nolan McMillen added another triple to end the half at 28-22, with North Surry still clinging to the lead.

Myles Wilmoth’s squad came out of the locker room determined and it showed on the hardwood. Central began the quarter by scoring 13 straight points.

The first five points of the quarter came from McMillen, who then handed the baton to Brandon Norman for the next six points. All the while, the Hounds’ shots weren’t dropping.

A 3-pointer from Marion broke the dry spell at 3:30. The only other Greyhound points in the third quarter came from a Ryan Ward layup at 1:46.

Central outscored North Surry 19-5 in the third quarter to take a 41-33 lead. Ryan Martin had six in the quarter.

Business picked up when technical fouls were awarded to North’s Badgett and Central’s McMillen. Another technical to the Eagles’ Wood resulted in the quarter’s first points, a pair of free throws from Ward.

Ward added to his free throws with two 3-pointers in the quarter. One of Ward’s threes cut the lead to five, but it wouldn’t last.

Surry Central was able to convert on 10-of-13 free throws in the quarter to hold on for a 58-49 victory.

The Golden Eagles improve to 6-15 on the season, 3-7 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference. McMillen and Martin tied with 14 points each. Norman finished with 10 and Woods with nine.

North Surry falls to 7-14 on the season, 4-6 in the WPAC. Ward led the Hounds with 13 points, followed by Draughn with 11, and Marion with 10.

Central’s Ryan Martin drives along the baseline in Friday’s game. Martin tied for a team-high 14 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_c.jpg Central’s Ryan Martin drives along the baseline in Friday’s game. Martin tied for a team-high 14 points. Cory Smith | The News In addition to his 10 points, Golden Eagle Brandon Norman lit up the stat sheet with this monster block. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cc.jpg In addition to his 10 points, Golden Eagle Brandon Norman lit up the stat sheet with this monster block. Cory Smith | The News North Surry’s Nick Badgett takes the ball across halfcourt to go one-on-one with Central’s Nolan McMillen. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_ccc.jpg North Surry’s Nick Badgett takes the ball across halfcourt to go one-on-one with Central’s Nolan McMillen. Cory Smith | The News Carson Draughn pounds his way into the lane in the Greyhounds’ 58-49 loss to Surry Central Friday. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_cccc.jpg Carson Draughn pounds his way into the lane in the Greyhounds’ 58-49 loss to Surry Central Friday. Cory Smith | The News

Surry Central outscored North Surry 37-21 in the second half in the Eagles’ victory Friday

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith