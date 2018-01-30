Lady Cards second in conference with blowout victory

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The East Surry Lady Cards held off an early flurry of offense to win their fifth conference game, 71-26.

Back on January 9, the Lady Cards demolished Winston-Salem Prep 62-14 for their first victory in conference play. Fast forward three weeks and the Phoenix score 15 points…in the first quarter.

Two quick buckets by East Surry put the Cards up 4-0 less than a minute in. Much to their surprise, the Cardinals gave up an 8-0 run when Prep’s Trezha Muhammond and Jenea Watson went off.

It wasn’t until a 3-pointer from Katlyn Creed that the Cardinals would overcome the Lady Phoenix at 12-10. East Surry switched to a full-court press after Creed’s basket that sparked a momentum shift.

Two steals by East’s Creed and Kalia Speaks set up teammates Madison Bowman and Dasia Lambert for easy layups.

Muhammond scored on a step-back 3-pointer and layup to end the quarter and cut the Cardinal lead to 18-15.

After scoring 15 points in the first quarter, the Lady Phoenix weren’t able to score in double-digits in any of the remaining three quarters. East Surry’s guards limited Prep’s offense to just four points in the second quarter.

East Surry had its best quarter of the night with 22 points scored and only those four allowed. Five Cardinals scored in the quarter, with Creed and Bethany Clayton combining for 13 points.

The home team’s dominance continued in the second half with a 15-point performance in the third quarter. Once again spreading the love, six different players scored for East Surry. Speaks and Grace Cook both made their scoring debuts for the Cards in the third quarter.

The only two points scored by Prep in the third quarter were a pair of free throws by Muhammond with 53 seconds remaining.

Watson was the only Phoenix player to score in the fourth quarter with a pair of layups. East Surry continued to pour in points with a 16-point quarter to pull away to a 71-26 victory.

East Surry (11-9, 5-2) was led by Clayton’s 17 points, followed by Lambert’s 11, and 10 from Bowman.

Muhammond led the Phoenix with 11 points, followed by Watson with nine, and Shelia Robinson with four.

Cardinal player Hali Scott takes aim for a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_1-1.jpg Cardinal player Hali Scott takes aim for a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Grace Cook speeds past a Phoenix defender on the way to an easy layup. Cook finished with six points in the Cardinals’ victory http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_2-1.jpg East Surry’s Grace Cook speeds past a Phoenix defender on the way to an easy layup. Cook finished with six points in the Cardinals’ victory Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Madison Bowman receives a full-court heave and prepares to lift off for a layup. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_3-1.jpg Cardinal Madison Bowman receives a full-court heave and prepares to lift off for a layup. Cory Smith | The News Bethany Clayton led the Cardinals to a 71-26 victory with 17 points in three quarters. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_4.jpg Bethany Clayton led the Cardinals to a 71-26 victory with 17 points in three quarters. Cory Smith | The News

East Surry’s varsity girls defeat WSP to advance to 5-2 in NW1A play.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

