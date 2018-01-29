Lyons honored for historic season

North Surry football coach Danny Lyons was honored Friday for the Greyhounds’ historic 2017 season.

Seniors from the football team planned a surprise celebration for Lyons between the varsity girls and varsity boys games against Forbush. Players said the night had to be planned in secret because Lyons, being the humble man that he is, wouldn’t want to be praised.

The seniors wanted to thank Lyons for not only helping them on the field, but for teaching them the important lessons of family and, “No easy days.”

Lyons entered an elite class of Greyhound coaches when he was announced as the 2017 Western Piedmont Athletic Conference Coach of the Year. Coach Lyons is only the fourth coach in 67 years of Greyhound football to win conference Coach of the Year, joining Brian Hampton, Kirk Martin, and Charlie Atkins.

The 2017 Greyhounds won the WPAC regular season championship for the seventh time in school history. The last conference title for North Surry came 17 years ago.

North Surry finished with an overall record of 10-1 and 6-0 in the WPAC. The 2017 Hounds were only the second team in school history to finish undefeated in conference play.

As the first North Surry team with a 10-win season in 20 years, Lyons’ squad averaged 29 points per game while only allowing 13. The team outscored conference opponents 196-48 and held 7-of-12 opponents to seven or fewer points.

Perhaps Lyons‘ greatest game as a coach occurred in October 2017 against Carver.

Lyons put another milestone in the history books by giving North Surry its first-ever win over Carver. Down 15-10 in the fourth quarter, quarterback Chase Swartz connected with Darius Duncan for a 72-yard touchdown for the win.

Lyons may take some time to celebrate his accomplishments, but you can guarantee the coach is already looking ahead to improving in the 2018 season.

Coach Danny Lyons celebrates with the seniors that organized his celebration. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0295.jpg Coach Danny Lyons celebrates with the seniors that organized his celebration. Cory Smith | The News The North Surry Greyhound seniors honored Coach Danny Lions for his historic 2017 season with a signed photograph of the coach. Lyons celebrates here with his family. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0300.jpg The North Surry Greyhound seniors honored Coach Danny Lions for his historic 2017 season with a signed photograph of the coach. Lyons celebrates here with his family. Cory Smith | The News

Coach Danny Lyons and the 2017 Greyhounds earned their place in the record books

By Cory Smith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

