North Surry gets statement win over Forbush

It may have taken a few minutes to shake off the cobwebs but North Surry got it together in a big win over Forbush.

The Hounds advance to 7-11 overall and 4-3 in the Western Piedmont 2A Athletic Conference, which ties them with Aktins for third place.

North Surry only surrendered the lead one time in the game against the Falcons, and that was at 3-2. After a made free throw from Forbush’s Samuel Crews, North went on a 9-1 run to end the quarter up 11-4.

Carson Draughn and Cameron Smith each finished with four points in the quarter, while Ryan Ward put the cherry on top with a 3-pointer.

The teams went at it in the first quarter; three technicals were issued in the quarter. The first went to Nick Badgett. Badgett calmed down after his infraction and dished out key assists in the quarter.

If the first quarter was the warm-up for the Greyhounds, the second quarter was when they let loose. Draughn’s six points led the Hounds to a 15-point quarter.

North also limited Forbush to just 11 points by limiting second chance opportunities with strong rebounding performances from Draughn and Smith. Meanwhile Badgett’s sticky fingers forced turnover after turnover for the visiting team.

Everything continued to go the Hounds way in the second half. Strong on both ends of the floor, North Surry turned a 26-15 halftime lead into a 42-22 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Kevin King’s squad took time to find the best shot and didn’t rush to force anything. This allowed for six different Hounds to score in the quarter, with Ward and Evan Marion knocking down their second 3-pointers of the evening.

Forbush was doomed by foul trouble, putting North Surry in the bonus in the third quarter. Crews also fouled out with 1:41 left in the third quarter.

Up 20 points to start the fourth quarter, King cleared the bench and still outscored Forbush 16-10. Led by Kaleb Hunter’s six points, five different Greyhounds contributed in the quarter.

Eli Riggs and Badgett also showed off their range with the Hounds’ fifth and sixth 3-pointers of the night. When time expired, it was North Surry that emerged victorious by a 58-32 margin.

Eight different Hounds scored in the victory, led by Draughn’s 12 points. Six of the seven other scorers had at least six points.

North Surry’s Carson Draughn, seen here finishing on a layup, led the Greyhounds with 12 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_b1.jpg North Surry’s Carson Draughn, seen here finishing on a layup, led the Greyhounds with 12 points. Eli Riggs takes aim for a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of North Surry’s 58-32 win over Forbush. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_b2.jpg Eli Riggs takes aim for a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter of North Surry’s 58-32 win over Forbush. Greyhound Kaleb Hunter, who finished with six points, was one of seven North Surry players to score at least six points in Friday’s game. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_b4.jpg Greyhound Kaleb Hunter, who finished with six points, was one of seven North Surry players to score at least six points in Friday’s game.

The Greyhounds returned from a 13-day break to defeat Forbush 58-32.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith