Seniors lead Bears to fifth straight title

A night intended to honor seniors quickly turned into a mauling in the Bears’ favor.

The Mount Airy Bears defeated the North Stokes Vikings 68-9 to claim their fifth straight title in the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference.

The Bears began the evening by honoring three seniors: Kristian Porter, Chris Butera, and Joan Ramirez.

Business picked up soon after ,when Mount Airy took a 24-point lead before the Vikings had a chance to get on the board.

Barron Pilson got the ball rolling with a pin in the first round of the 106-pound match-up. Pilson held a point advantage throughout the round, but secured the Bears’ first six points with a pin 1:42 in.

Following a forfeit win for Daniel Troutman in class 113, Luis Osorno increased the Granite Bears’ advantage with a first-round pin.

Mount Airy was awarded another forfeit victory in the 126-pound class, allowing Daniel Olvera to walk away with a victory.

Only two contests in Thursday’s match went into the third round. The first of these was in class 132 when Mount Airy’s Tripp Gilley faced off with North Stokes’ Levi Collins.

Gilley began the match with a 2-0 advantage. The match had to be stopped a number of times in the first round because Collins was bleeding.

The bleeding finally ceased when Collins had athletic tape wrapped around his head in the second round. The tape didn’t seem to slow Collins down as he evened the score at 2-2.

Both players earned points in the third round’s opening minute. Gilley held a 4-3 lead with just 36 seconds remaining. It was then that Collins scored two points to gain a 5-4 advantage, a lead he would hold onto for the rest of the contest.

The Bears still lead 24-3 after Collins’ victory. Mount Airy squandered any momentum the Vikings had by notching the next two contests via forfeit. Armando Estrada was awarded the win at 138, and Ramirez got his senior night victory at 145.

From one senior to the next, Butera took to the mat against Dakota Taylor in the 152-pound match-up. Butera dominated from the opening bell and won the match early in the second round by a technical fall with a score of 17-2.

Butera’s victory put the Bears up 41-3 as the Tumbarellos took the mat. Both Austin and Jackson Tumbarello pinned their opponents in the first round. Austin competed at 160 and Jackson at 170.

John Bennett got another quick pin for the Bears in the 182-pound class. Bennett only needed 42 seconds to defeat his opponent.

The quick victories ended with the 195-pound class. The Bears’ Eric Olvera and North Stokes’ Dylan Mabe fought tooth-and-nail for three rounds only to end up at a 3-3 tie. The two remained even through a 60-second overtime period.

The two then competed in two 30-second overtime periods in which each competitor took their turn on the bottom. Olvera scored two points to win the contest 5-3.

Mount Airy surrendered its first match of the night via forfeit in the 220-pound class, making the score 62-9 going into the final contest of the evening.

Nate Kiebler of Mount Airy and Orin Martian faced off in the heavyweight division to end the night. Martian held a 5-4 lead after the first round, but was pinned midway through the second round.

Kiebler’s victory gave Mount Airy the win by a score of 68-9.

Wrestlers from both Mount Airy and North Stokes will compete in the conference tournament meet on Saturday at East Surry.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

