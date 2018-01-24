Lady Cards steamroll Sauras

PILOT MOUNTAIN — The Lady Cards of East Surry High School needed to relieve some stress following a 21-point loss to Mount Airy.

Caleb Gilley’s squad did just that in a 69-22 demolition of South Stokes Wednesday night. With the number 21 still looming in her mind, Cardinal senior Bethany Clayton dropped 21-points in the win.

East (9-9, 3-2) moves into third place in the conference with a win. Meanwhile, South Stokes (6-13, 2-3) fall to fourth place. The Cardinals sit just half a game behind Bishop McGuinness (9-8, 3-1) for second place in the conference.

Gilley’s girls started the game running and didn’t stop until whistle blew. Clayton and Morgan Smith scored the first six points of the game in transition, with many of the drives starting as a result of a Saura turnover.

Ashley Cleghorn and Ashley James cut the lead to 6-4 with back-to-back buckets in the paint. These would the only Saura baskets for quite some time.

Clayton scored points three, four, and five off an and-1 layup. Clayton scored 11 of her 21 points in the opening quarter. Katlyn Creed, Dasia Lambert, and Sheridan Kraft joined the scoring barrage as the Lady Cards scored 16 straight.

East Surry began quarter number two up 26-7 and showed no signs of slowing down. Madison Bowman recorded six points in the quarter in which East scored the first 11 points.

South Stokes had three chances at the charity stripe but couldn’t convert. It wasn’t until 2:37 that the Sauras’ Maddy Shore drained a 3-pointer to put her team in double digits.

East outscored the Sauras 15-6 in the quarter to take a 41-13 lead.

The beginning of the third quarter didn’t look good for the Lady Cards. Four team fouls in the first 1:33 gave Morgan Smith her fourth personal foul and Katlyn Creed her third.

The home team got it together soon after, committing only three fouls in the remaining two quarters.

East Surry countered the Sauras’ 5-0 run by scoring 19 straight to end the quarter. Creed remained in the game and scored the team’s first 3-pointer of the night. Kalia Speaks made her scoring debut in the quarter with a pair of free throws. Clayton and Lambert each had six points in the quarter.

With the score 60-18, the fourth quarter flew by due to a running clock. Shore did get her second 3-pointer of the game, but that was about it for the Sauras.

East Surry went on to score nine points to finish the game up 69-22.

Clayton led all scorers with 21, followed by Creed and Bowman with 11, and Shore and Lambert with 10.

East Surry’s Bethany Clayton rises for a layup in the Cardinals’ 69-22 win over South Stokes. Clayton led all scorers with 21 points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_aa0031.jpg East Surry’s Bethany Clayton rises for a layup in the Cardinals’ 69-22 win over South Stokes. Clayton led all scorers with 21 points. Cory Smith | The News Sarah Mann looks intently for an open Cardinal teammate. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_aa0035.jpg Sarah Mann looks intently for an open Cardinal teammate. Cory Smith | The News Cardinal Morgan Smith dribbled all around the perimeter before driving for two of her seven points. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_aa0048.jpg Cardinal Morgan Smith dribbled all around the perimeter before driving for two of her seven points. Cory Smith | The News

Bethany Clayton’s 21 points led East Surry to a 69-22 victory over South Stokes

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith