Sauras leave a sour taste with Cardinals

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Two very different teams are trending in very different directions after Wednesday night.

East Surry (11-7, 1-4) dropped its second straight conference game in a 63-44 loss to South Stokes (14-5, 3-2). The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games.

But it’s not like the Cards’ losses have been against cupcake teams. Each of East’s past four losses have come at the hands of top-10 ranked teams.

The Sauras’ recent string of games have been a near inverse of East Surry’s. South Stokes has won three of its past five games. Their past two losses were a one-point defeat at the hands of No. 2 Winston-Salem Prep and a two-point loss to 2A West Stokes.

Instead of a single star, the Sauras boast a big three that rivals any in the state. The trio of Brady Dudley, PJ Samuels, and Ben Bowen scored 58 of their team’s 63 points. Both Dudley and Bowen scored 20 points.

The Cardinals had their hands full right out of the gate. South Stokes jumped out to a 7-0 lead, with each of the Sauras big three getting on the board.

John Marion broke the ice for East Surry with a putback at 5:13. Marion scored the same way a minute later to cut into the Saura lead before another 3-pointer from Dudley.

It wasn’t until Quincy Smith entered the game that the Cardinals became energized. Smith knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to bring East within four.

Bowen and Samuels continued to dominate the paint as South Stokes led 21-13 after a quarter of play.

Jefferson Boaz struck first in the second quarter with 15-footer at 7:42. This basket would be the only Cardinal points for more than six minutes of game time.

Bowen and Samuels did work on both ends of the floor in the second quarter to extend the Sauras’ lead. The 6-foot-9 Bowen rejected a number of Cardinal shots in the paint. These blocks set up shots for either of the big men down court.

South Stokes pulled ahead 29-15 before Smith converted on a pair of free throws. Smith scored again with a rebound and put-back on the next possession.

South led 31-20 at halftime.

Bowen showed no signs of fatigue in the third quarter when he scored the first points of the quarter and proceeded to get a block on the other end.

Boaz got things rolling in the quarter by scoring seven of his 13 points. He began with a pair of free throws and also scored from beyond the arc and the paint.

But the Sauras kept their foot on the gas pedal as their lead grew. South outran the Cards in transition and took advantage of mismatches to score down low.

A steal and layup from East Surry’s Caleb Hearn wrapped up a third quarter in which the Cardinals were outscored 18-11.

Holding a comfortable 49-31 lead going into the fourth quarter, Bowen got a chance to recover. This is when East Surry took its shot at mounting a comeback.

Colby Guy showed his versatility by contributing to the Cards’ first three baskets of the quarter. Guy first split a pair of defenders for a layup, then knocked down a 3-pointer, and finally got a steal and heaved the ball to Hearn for a layup.

With the lead cut to 51-38, South Stokes took a timeout at 4:36 to regroup. Out of the timeout, the Sauras outscored East Surry 12-6 to leave with a 63-44 victory.

Bowen and Dudley tied for a game-high 20 points, followed by Samuels with 18, Boaz with 13, and Smith with nine.

