Lady Bears roll

The Mount Airy Lady Bears improved to 4-0 in conference play with a 67-46 win over East Surry Saturday night.

Senior Shaunae Sawyers did her best Michael Jordan impression by scoring a game-high 23 points, including four 3-pointers. Sawyers’ 23 points is well over her season average of 8.8 points.

East Surry started off the season rough, but has put everything together in the last month. The Cardinals had won four of their last six after starting the season 4-7. East’s two losses in that span were to East Wilkes (55-51) and Bishop McGuinness (52-51).

The Cards had their work cut out for them against the state’s second-ranked 1A squad.

The Cardinals competed with the Bears right out of the gate. Even though Mount Airy didn’t surrender the lead during the quarter, East stayed right on their tails.

When the Bears ran in transition, the Cards were right beside them. When East Surry knocked down a 3-pointer, Mount Airy did the same.

Mount Airy looked like it would go on one of its usual runs at the beginning of the game, up 7-3 when Sawyers drained a three, but a triple from Katlyn Creed and a free throw from Kalia Speaks tied the game.

Sawyers put the Lady Bears back ahead with back-to-back layups, after which Sarah Mann and Sheridan Kraft scored in transition to cut the lead to just a point.

Mount Airy ended the quarter with five straight, coming in the form of a layup from Alyssa Cox and another 3-pointer from Sawyers. Sawyers’ 10 points had the Bears up 16-10 after one quarter of play.

The key difference in the first quarter was offensive rebounding. Asherah Smith, Arry Ward, and Madeline Mayfield of Mount Airy were able to limit East Surry’s second-chance shots by attacking the basket after each shot.

East Surry handled being outsized early by making its first attempts. When shots didn’t fall, they weren’t allowed many second chances.

Sawyers opened the quarter with a 3-pointer just 12 seconds in. Jo Snow added a layup to give the Bears a 12-point advantage.

Momentum shifted when Smith picked up her second personal foul with 5:26 remaining. Bethany Clayton, who led East Surry with 16 points, got on the board with a 3-pointer to start a 7-0 Cardinal run.

Clayton notched another basket off an in-bounds pass and assisted Dasia Lambert on a transition layup that cut the lead to 22-17.

Sawyers scored the Bears first points since 6:24 when she converted on a pair of free throws at 2:40. It wouldn’t be until there were 27 seconds on the clock that the Bears would notch a field goal that came in the form of a Snow 3-pointer.

East Surry kept pace with Mount Airy when Clayton and Lambert took trips to the foul line in the closing minutes of the first half. East Surry only trailed by three until Snow’s triple in the closing seconds.

Statistics were thrown out the window when Mount Airy outscored the Cards 20-8 in the third quarter.

Clayton was the first to score with an and-1 nearly a minute into the third.

Although Sawyers went scoreless in the quarter, her team more than picked up the slack. Snow and Cox scored eight straight following Clayton’s opening basket to put the Lady Bears up 36-25.

A layup from Speaks was meant to derail the Bears’ momentum, but failed to do so. Cox intercepted a Cardinal pass and finished on the other end to begin a 9-0 run.

Smith joined the turnover party with a series of steals on the Bears’ run. Smith was able to convert on her steal or find an open teammate for an assist on almost every turnover.

The Cardinals were only able to get three more points in the quarter, trailing 48-30 with only eight minutes of play remaining.

Mount Airy didn’t alter its strategy in the fourth quarter. The Lady Bears’ first basket came when Snow heaved the ball down court to Smith for an easy two points.

Clayton and Kraft scored back-to-back buckets, but it wasn’t enough to slow down Mount Airy. Tatyana Long and Smith then proceeded to score five straight.

East Surry refused to give up in the fourth quarter. Creed scored back-to-back 3-pointers while Clayton continued to attack the basket.

The Cardinals actually scored their most points of any quarter Saturday night in the final period of play with 16. The issue wasn’t with the Cardinal offense, but rather containing the Mount Airy offense. Sawyers scored the Bears’ final five points of the game to give Mount Airy the win, 67-46.

Sawyers led all scorers with 23, followed by Clayton with 16, and Snow with 15.

