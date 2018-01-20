Bears pull 4-0 sweep of East, boys rally for 65-62 win

Rivals Mount Airy and East Surry were set to do battle on the hardwood for the first time in 2018 on Tuesday, January 23. However, the recent winter weather moved exams to that date and the basketball games to Saturday night.

An intense night of basketball began with a double-overtime thriller in the JV girls game. The homestanding Lady Bears emerged victorious by a slim 41-39 margin.

The Granite Bear JV boys kept their conference winning streak alive with a 45-35 victory.

The biggest margin of victory went to the varsity girls of Mount Airy. Led by Shaunae Sawyers’ 23 points, the Lady Bears (13-2, 4-0 Northwest 1A Conference) returned from a week’s layoff and defeated East Surry 67-46.

The final game of the evening saw the Bears triumph after trailing from the 5:21 mark in the first quarter until 6:20 in the fourth quarter. Caleb Arrington helped complete the sweep of East Surry with team-high 20 points. The sixth-ranked Granite Bears improved to 10-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play, while the Cardinals fell to 11-6, 1-3.

Full coverage of the Varsity Girls and Boys games will be featured in the January 23 edition of The Mount Airy News.

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith