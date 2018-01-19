Schedule shuffle yields Bears-Cards tonight

The winter storm that hit North Carolina last Tuesday night not only disrupted exam schedules for all of the local schools, it also ended up causing havoc for their athletic slates.

Local sports teams had played their final events before exams on Jan. 12-13, and were supposed to return to action on Friday night. However, both the Surry County and Mount Airy school systems believed that the road conditions were too hazardous to hold school that day, and the Friday slate of games was wiped out along with it.

Some events have been shuffled around and rescheduled due to the weather. Some events, like the Northwest 1A Conference swimming championships slated for today, were little affected. This event will go on at 11:45 this morning instead of the originally scheduled 10:30, at the Armfield Civic Center.

The shuffling of schedules means that there will be a showdown of the Granite Bears and the Cardinals tonight. The teams were supposed to meet at East on Tuesday, but will instead square off today at Mount Airy, with the JV girls starting at 4 p.m. The return meeting at East Surry will instead be played on Feb. 8, the day when the teams were originally supposed to play in the Bears’ gym.

East Surry’s scheduled games at South Stokes scheduled for Friday night will be made up this Wednesday. Mount Airy’s games with Bishop McGuinness, also slated for Friday, will be made up Wednesday as well.

Surry Central was supposed to host Trinity on Friday night. These games were postponed and no make-up date has been determined yet.

North Surry was supposed to play basketball with and also wrestle Atkins on Friday. Both of these events will be made up, with the basketball slated for Feb. 7.

Mount Airy’s planned tri-meet with South Stokes and Forbush will be made up on Wednesday, and the Bears will host North Stokes for senior night on Thursday. The NW1A Wrestling Championships will be held next Saturday at East Surry.

Patriots play on

The lone high school teams that played any games during the week were the ones from Surry Homeschool. The Runnin’ Patriots and Lady Patriots weren’t having anything like an exam week last week, and played games.

Surry’s girls traveled to Calvary Special Events Center in Greensboro on Tuesday night before the storm hit, and leveled a perfect storm on the Guilford Home Educators. The teams first completed a game that had been suspended in December, with about 10 minutes to play and the Lady Patriots on top by 19. They finished that game and blew Guilford out 62-31, then played the regularly-scheduled full game with Guilford and routed them again, 72-33.

Surry (14-5, 4-0 NCHEAC West) led its conference by two full games going into Friday night’s road game at Asheville Home Educators. Results of that game were not available at press time, but will be reported in a later issue of this newspaper.

Trinity Thompson (10) and her Surry Homeschool teammmates were the only local team to play last week. The Lady Patriots crushed Guilford twice, extending their conference lead to two full games and their overall record to 14-5 going into a game at Asheville on Friday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_Trinity-1.jpg Trinity Thompson (10) and her Surry Homeschool teammmates were the only local team to play last week. The Lady Patriots crushed Guilford twice, extending their conference lead to two full games and their overall record to 14-5 going into a game at Asheville on Friday night. Contributed photo Mount Airy and Surry Central both were scheduled to play games on Friday night, although not against each other. The Bears’ game with Bishop McGuinness will instead be played on Wednesday, while the team will host East Surry tonight. Central, slated to face Trinity last night, has not announced a make-up date yet. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_DSC_0385.jpg Mount Airy and Surry Central both were scheduled to play games on Friday night, although not against each other. The Bears’ game with Bishop McGuinness will instead be played on Wednesday, while the team will host East Surry tonight. Central, slated to face Trinity last night, has not announced a make-up date yet. John Cate | The News

Friday’s slate of games postponed, several rescheduled

By John Cate jcate@mtairynews.com

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.

Reach John via Twitter at @johncate73.