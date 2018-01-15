Last Week in Sports: “Whoa, Nellie!” and everything football

Saturdays may be for the boys, but they certainly won’t be the same with college football taking a hiatus until August.

Many things are coming to end despite the new year just beginning. College football ended with Alabama standing tall (bet you’ve never heard that before), and the NFL is just weeks away from declaring a champion.

Miss anything last week? Never fear, I’m hear to hit the highlights.

A ROSE AMONG THE THORNS

It wouldn’t be right to begin an article about sports without mentioning a man who was such a big part of them for more than half a century.

Keith Jackson passed away January 12, 2018 at the age of 89. Jackson worked as a sportscaster with ABC for most of his career and was regarded by many as the voice of college football.

“Not just the voice, but the spirit of college football,” said Lynn Swann, one of Jackson’s former broadcast partners and current athletic director at USC.

Jackson began his broadcasting career by calling a football game between Stanford and Washington State on radio in 1952. By his retirement in 2006, Jackson had worked games in the NFL, NBA, MLB, auto racing, and the Olympics.

“Whoa, Nellie!” and “We’ve got a fumble,” are just two of Jackson’s colorful catchphrases.

Having coined the phrase, “The Granddaddy of Them All,” in reference to the Rose Bowl, it was only appropriate that Jackson’s final game was the thriller of Texas and USC in the 2006 BCS National Championship game.

Some of Jackson’s career accomplishments were: 5x National Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association, conducted the first live broadcast from the Soviet Union to the United States, Amos Alonzo Stagg Award recipient, and an inductee to the American Sports Hall of Fame in 1994.

TUA-MANIA IS RUNNING WILD

Critics of the Alabama Crimson Tide were head over heels for about half of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Georgia Bulldogs had Nick Saban’s squad in a position unfamiliar to the Crimson Tide, down 13-0 at halftime. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Nick Saban took a risk that would lead to his record sixth national championship.

Fellow Alabama legend Bear Bryant once said, “I know what it takes to win. If I can sell them on what it takes to win, then we are not going to lose too many football games.”

Holding true to Bryant’s statement, Saban benched star quarterback Jalen Hurts and replaced him with freshman Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa only had 53 passing attempts in his short career, with many seeing this move as desperation for Bama.

Tagovailoa led the Crimson Tide to overtime and clinched the game with a 41-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith. Tua converted on the pass just one play removed from being sacked for a loss.

Alabama’s win put Saban in an elite club of coaches; one that consists solely of Saban and Bryant. These two are the only coaches to win six national championships in college.

Despite his indifferent facial expressions, to be in the same conversation as his idol has to be a dream come true for Saban.

TITANS FALL AND UNDERDOGS RISE

The NFL divisional round had just about everything you could want out of professional football. Dominance from the league’s best quarterback, strong defensive performances, young guns thriving in the spotlight, and even a miracle in Minnesota.

Starting in the AFC, the most decisive victory came from the defending champions in the New England Patriots. Tom Brady threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns in the Pats’ 35-14 clobbering of the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee’s experienced the first playoff win in a decade behind Marcus Mariota in the wildcard round. Mariota managed to get the Titans up 7-0 against the veteran Pats, but the dominance of Brady’s offense was too much as the home team scored 35 straight.

The Pats defense also sacked Mariota eight times.

The definite turnaround team of the season is the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jags went from a 3-13 season in 2016-17 to a shot at the AFC title in 2017-18.

Against a Steelers team that had already guaranteed a victory over New England (sorry, Mike Mitchell), Jacksonville pulled off an upset in the high-scoring affair.

Blake Bortles was able to convert on big plays in the fourth quarter to hold on to the well-earned Jacksonville lead. Leonard Fournette also became the second NFL rookie to score three rushing TDs in a playoff game.

Ben Roethlisberger did manage 469 yards and five touchdowns, however he also fumbled just before halftime. The Jags’ Telvin Smith picked the ball up and took in 50-yards to the end zone.

Perhaps someone should’ve told Pittsburgh not to count their chickens before they hatch.

The battle of the birds in Philly saw the first-seeded Eagles viewed as the underdogs against the Atlanta Falcons. However, it would be the Carson Wentz-less Eagles that moved on to the NFC Championship game.

Philadelphia embraced its underdog role by having German Shephard masks in the stands. Lane Johnson and Chris Long even donned the masks following the Eagles’ 15-10 lead.

Nick Foles had a solid game going for 246 yards on 23-of-30 attempts. Foles connected with eight different receivers and didn’t throw a single interception.

Atlanta held a 10-9 lead at halftime, with the lone TD coming on a pass to Devonta Freeman. However, the Falcons offense struggled in the second half and were held scoreless (for more examples, see Super Bowl LI).

Two Jake Elliott field goals later, Philly led 15-10. Atlanta had a chance to win the game with a last second red zone pass to Julio Jones, but it failed to connect. The Eagles’ win keeps their hopes of the organizations first-ever Super Bowl alive.

Sunday afternoons NFC match-up between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints was the game that had everyone talking.

Two teams talented in all three phases going head-to-head is a football fans dream that certainly delivered.

Minnesota jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime but the game was far from over. Drew Brees scored 14 points straight to start the second half to cut the game to three.

New Orleans responded to a Viking field goal with a touchdown to take their first lead at 21-20 with less than five minutes left to play.

The placekickers earned the paycheck over the next few minutes by making field goals in high pressure situations. Kai Forbath gave Minnesota the lead once again with a 53-yarder. NOLA took it back with a 43-yarder from Wil Lutz with only 25 seconds on the clock.

The big play of the game came with just seconds left on the clock. Case Keenum connected with Stefon Diggs for a 61-yard walk off touchdown.

New England hosts Jacksonville next week in the AFC Championship Game, while the Vikings will play on the road against Philadelphia in the NFC Championship Game.

A win for Minnesota would make them the first team to ever play in the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

