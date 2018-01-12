Cardinals stand tall on Senior Night

PILOT MOUNTAIN — East Surry ended its regular season in a big way, defeating both North Stokes and Bishop McGuinness by a combined score of 138-25.

Amid the slaughter of two conference opponents, East Surry took time to honor five seniors at their final home match. Four of the seniors had been with the team all four years, with the final senior being a three-year veteran.

The quintet of seniors are as follows: Adam Rutledge, Adrian Caro, Stephen Creech, Triston Russell, and Morgan East.

The first match of the night saw East Surry take on Bishop McGuinness’ four-man squad.

Following a streak of four forfeits, Joseph Becker was the first Cardinal to take to the mat. Becker held the point advantage in the second period of the 152-pound match-up before pinning his opponent.

Bishop got on the board in the 160-pound weight class when David Spencer held an 11-point advantage over East Surry’s Nathan Cox after three periods. Spencer’s decision win would be the only points earned by the Villains in the match.

A forfeit at 170 put Cardinal Stephen Creech on the mat in the 182-pound class. Creech’s opponent, Garrett Hope, managed to hold on for a period without earning any points but was pinned early in the second period.

Another pair of forfeits but East Surry up 54-4 going into the 285-pound class. Senior Morgan East didn’t waste any time disposing of his opponent, getting the pin in just 34 seconds.

Bishop forfeited the remaining matches to give East Surry a 78-4 victory in their first of two matches.

East Surry took the mat once again after the seniors were honored. Leo de la Cruz started things off for the Cardinals with a second-period fall over North Stokes’ Levi Collins in the 132-pound class.

The Cardinals went up 18-0 due to forfeits in both the 138- and 145-pound weight classes. Becker, one of the few Cardinals to wrestle twice on Friday, took down Viking Dakota Taylor in just 29 seconds for a victory in the 152-pound class.

Only three contests went into the third period in the match against North Stokes. Of the three, only one was decided by points.

Cox and North Stokes’ Mitchell Petree took their time in deciding a winner. The two were tied 8-8 after the first period and again after a scoreless second period. Petree pulled away with three points in the final period to give North Stokes its first win of the evening in the 160-pound class by an 11-8 margin.

North Stokes’ Jacob Murray cut the Cardinal lead to just 15 when he pinned Dorian Hogan in the second period of the 170-pound class. Murray’s victory made the score 24-9, still favoring the home team.

Creech ended the Cards’ skid by pinning Adam Pollard in just 14 seconds in the 170-pound class.

The second contest of the match to go into the third period was the 195-pound bout between Cardinal Mitchell Edwards and Dylan Mabe. Edwards led 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 after the second. The final period saw Mabe gain another point to cut the score to 4-2, however Edwards pinned him with just seconds remaining to give East Surry another victory.

Paden Lungrin earned six points for the Vikings with a second-period pin over 220-pound representative Victor Bacho.

A forfeit victory for Morgan East increased the Cardinal lead to 42-15. A quick pin by Austin Vernon in the 106-pound class and a forfeit victory for Jacob Haywood extended East Surry’s lead to 54-15.

The final match of the evening, excluding a forfeit victory for Kaleb Tilley, was the 120-pound bout. Rutledge of East Surry took on North Stokes’ Lucas Utt in the third three-period bout of the match.

Rutledge was down 8-2 going into the final period before scoring four points in the third. This momentum was brought to an abrupt halt when Utt pinned Rutledge in the final period for six more North Stokes points.

Both of these teams will compete in the Northwest 1A Athletic Conference Tournament on January 27 at East Surry High School.

East Surry’s Morgan East put the cherry on top of his senior night with a 34-second victory over Bishop McGuinness in the 285-pound weight class. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0359.jpg East Surry’s Morgan East put the cherry on top of his senior night with a 34-second victory over Bishop McGuinness in the 285-pound weight class. Cory Smith | The News Stephen Creech showed he wasn’t paid by the hour, defeating his North Stokes opponent in just 14 seconds. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0419.jpg Stephen Creech showed he wasn’t paid by the hour, defeating his North Stokes opponent in just 14 seconds. Cory Smith | The News East Surry’s Mitchell Edwards refuses to let his opponent go in the 195-pound weight class. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0436.jpg East Surry’s Mitchell Edwards refuses to let his opponent go in the 195-pound weight class. Cory Smith | The News East Surry seniors (left to right): Triston Russell, Stephen Creech, Adrian Caro, Coach Darrin Haywood, Morgan East, and Adam Rutledge were honored on Friday night. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_0378.jpg East Surry seniors (left to right): Triston Russell, Stephen Creech, Adrian Caro, Coach Darrin Haywood, Morgan East, and Adam Rutledge were honored on Friday night. Cory Smith | The News

By Cory Smith csmith@mtairynews.com

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith

Reach Cory on Twitter @MrCoryLeeSmith