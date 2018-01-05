So close, yet so far

PILOT MOUNTAIN — Basketball is often a game of momentum shifts. Teams can go back-and-forth for 32 minutes with no clear signs of who will win until the very end.

Unfortunately for the East Surry Cardinals, it was the Bishop McGuinness Lady Villains that got hot last and escaped with a 52-51 win.

Bethany Clayton of East Surry and Bishop’s Emily Elliott were the star players for their teams, each totalling a game-high 18 points. Clayton totalled 11 of the Cardinals’ 22 first-half points and nearly tied the game with a free throw with two seconds remaining.

Despite finishing with 18 points, Elliott only scored once in the first half. Elliot opening the game with a 3-pointer that gave Bishop the lead.

Clayton also struggled at the onset by missing two free throws to start the game. The senior made up for it by scoring down low to get the Cardinals on the board.

In Elliot’s absence, Bridget Simmons dominated the Villains’ first-half scoring with eight points. Elliot had a size advantage over most of East Surry’s forwards and used it to control the low block.

A pair of layups from Morgan Smith and Sheridan Kraft put East Surry within one before Clayton put the Cardinals ahead 8-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Sarah Mann entered the game for East Surry to counteract the size of Simmons. Simmons still totalled four points in the quarter, but wasn’t able to control the rebounding game as easily with the 6’2” Mann in the paint.

East Surry trailed 15-14 midway through the quarter but would outscore Bishop 10-3 to end the first half.

Clayton continued to knock down shots, scoring nine of East Surry’s 14 points in the second quarter. Mann and Kalia Speaks made their scoring debuts in the quarter with work in the paint.

Most of the game’s scoring took place in the third quarter, with a combined 32 points coming in the penultimate period of play.

Clayton slowed down and only scored two points. Meanwhile, Katlyn Creed and Dasia Lambert came alive for a combined three 3-pointers.

For the Villains, it was the two-headed monster of Elliott and Michelle Petrangeli that took control. The duo also recorded a trio of 3-pointers and combined for 14 of the Villains’ 16 points in the quarter.

East Surry extended their lead to eight to start the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer from Madison Bowman. However, Bishop went on a 12-0 run to take the lead at 48-44.

Bishop went to the line late in the game to maintain their lead. Cammie Cooke went 5-for-6 from the line in the final quarter.

Clayton cut the lead to just two with just over 20 seconds remaining. A double-dribble call on Bishop gave East Surry the ball with 11.6 to go.

Clayton was able to get to the line with two seconds on the clock down two points. Clayton missed the first shot, making her only option to miss the second shot and hope for a quick East Surry rebound and shot to force overtime.

However, Clayton made the second free throw while attempting to miss, ending the game.

East Surry’s Katlyn Creed looks for an open teammate in the Cardinals 52-51 point loss to Bishop McGuinness. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_w1.jpg East Surry’s Katlyn Creed looks for an open teammate in the Cardinals 52-51 point loss to Bishop McGuinness. Cory Smith | The News The Cardinals’ Bethany Clayton charges down the floor against the Villains. Clayton scored a game-high 18 points in East Surry’s loss http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_w2.jpg The Cardinals’ Bethany Clayton charges down the floor against the Villains. Clayton scored a game-high 18 points in East Surry’s loss Cory Smith | The News Dasia Lambert of East Surry attacks the basket against an intense Bishop McGuinness defense. http://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/01/web1_w3.jpg Dasia Lambert of East Surry attacks the basket against an intense Bishop McGuinness defense. Cory Smith | The News

